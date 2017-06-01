

Crawford College hockey team shows their fun side just before they go onto the field.



FOURWAYS – The Spar School Girls Hockey Challenge at Fourways High School in Johannesburg embodied the love and passion for the sport.





The school’s great facilities combined with a love of the game provided for a magnificent day in the toasty South African winter sun.



Music accompanied the action as hockey enthusiasts filled the sports grounds and stands, as schools came from all over Gauteng to compete for glory including the Silver Star Hockey Club.





Competition is fierce at Fourways High School while teams participate in the Spar School Girls Hockey Challenge.



This was the third regional festival, but the first to be hosted at Fourways High School. The hockey players showcased their talent and the level of skill was of the highest quality.



Fourways marketing manager, Jodi Selesnick thanked all the teams that participated and said it was a marvelous day out.



De La Salle Holy Cross College coach, Rianna Louw said, “Thank you Fourways High and Spar for giving us the opportunity to play at the tournament where the teams could bond and create new friendships through hockey.”





Players give it all on the field at Fourways High School.



De La Salle captain Deene Martin (17) added that hockey had changed her life. “Hockey and the passion that it gave me has been the greatest part of my high school career. I would encourage anyone to get involved with the hockey family.”



All the hockey girls were on a high throughout the day and there were constant smiles on everyone’s faces. Some of the senior hockey girls became emotional when they spoke about the fact that this was their last school hockey season of the year.





Players give it all on the field at Fourways High School.



St Stithians Girls’ College won the tournament with Fourways High School narrowly missing out after a penalty shootout in the final.



Other schools that competed in the day:



Springs High School

Maragon Private School

Jeugland Hoërskool

Dainfern College

Bryanston High School

Silverstar Hockey Club

Crawford College.





Crawford College hockey team shows their fun side just before they go onto the field.



Fourways Review