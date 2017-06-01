

Danson celebrates



As England prepare to face Argentina and the Netherlands in the Investec Internationals, Alex Danson sits on the verge of reaching a very special landmark.





The Great Britain and England forward recently notched up her 99th international goal and will have the chance to reach her century on home soil at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London.



The match with the Netherlands is a complete sell out on 11 June however the last tickets for England’s clash with Argentina on 10 June can still be secured here!



Danson is looking forward to returning to Lee Valley, a place she has incredibly fond memories of, she said: “Our Olympic legacy venue is one of the most spectacular places to play hockey, and having played all over the world, it’s my favourite place hands down.



“I say that because it has the memory of London, which was such a huge part of our journey. The home support, there is nothing like it and that pitch has everything. It is very special to walk out in front of a home crowd.”



Danson is excited about coming up against quality opposition, she added: “It is world number one, world number two and world number three all in action, on the back of one of the most exciting Olympic finals in years.



“To have these next games at home, in front of full crowds, they are going to be games to remember, and games people are talking about.”



