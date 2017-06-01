



The Euro Hockey League's tenth season reaches it grand finale next weekend with KHC Dragons hosting the FINAL4 in Brasschaat, Belgium for the first time on June 3 and 4.





They will take on Rot-Weiss Köln on Saturday while Wimbledon are bidding to become the first English club to reach the GRAND FINAL when they take on Dutch giants HC Oranje-Rood.



It promises to be another sparkling edition of the world's best club hockey competition as they battle it out for the Alain Danet Trophy.



The hosts were recently crowned the Belgian champions for a third successive season and feature an array of international stars including Olympic silver medalists Felix Denayer, Florent van Aubel and FIH Rising Star for 2016 Arthur van Doren.



They beat Racing Club de Bruxelles and Racing Club de France to reach this stage of the competition where they will hope to win the title for the first time following a silver medal and two bronze finishes in the past.



For van Doren, he says there would be no better place or time to win the competition having been part of the club since he was five years old. He has been part of the famous d-Side crowd with potentially 4,800 home supporters cheering on the side and has been a pivotal part of the club and country’s recent success.



“I love this beautiful hockey club!” he says. “It is a club with great ambition and pride with an amazing atmosphere around the pitch during games which makes playing so much more fun. I am very proud to have contributed to the club’s rich history.”



He is looking forward to the challenge of Germany’s Rot-Weiss, a side Dragons have beaten in both of their previous meetings, including a famous 4-4 FINAL4 encounter in 2013.



But they have two of the EHL’s all-time top goalscorers in their ranks in Marco Miltkau and Christopher Zeller, adding to a side that also features the brilliance of Christopher Rühr, Mats Grambusch and Timur Oruz who returns from injury.



They topped the regular season in Germany and only lost their national final 3-2 last Sunday in a dramatic tie against Mannheimer HC.



As such, van Doren knows the challenge in front of Dragons.



“In the EHL, Rot-Weiss Köln is a very talented team with some world class players. It will be a tough battle, one we are very much looking forward to.



“We are expecting a big D-side crowd to scream us to victory and can't wait to play. It would be awesome to take the EHL title in front of the home crowd. It won't be easy but you have to set goals high!”



The second semi-final sees HC Oranje-Rood meet England’s Wimbledon. For the Dutch side, it is their first season since an amalgamation between Oranje-Zwart and EMHC, coming together to make a super club in Eindhoven that played host to the KO16 in April.



They are a team of superstars with former FIH Player of the Year Robert van der Horst joined by Bob de Voogd, Jelle Galema and ace drag-flicker Mink van der Weerden who all won the EHL under the former name in 2015.



In addition, Pakistani stars Rashid Mehmood and Muhammad Rizwan are ones to watch as is Austria playmaker Benjamin Stanzl who won the EHL with Harvestehuder THC in 2014.



They did have a setback in the Dutch Hoofdklasse this season, their reign as national champs coming to an end as eventual champions SV Kampong beat them to a playoff place.



But de Voogd says that is now out of their system as they look to challenge of Wimbledon.



“It was hard to get over the disappointment of missing out on the play-offs. After four finals in a row, it hurts to know our title has gone.



“But we have kept up our intensity in training and now the feeling is very positive and we're eager to start next Saturday.”



They face a new challenge in Wimbledon, the English side who are competing only in their second season of the EHL but became the first club from the country to reach the FINAL4 since Reading in 2011.



“In the last weeks, we looked closely at the Wimbledon team,” de Voogd added. “They have a strong collective defence and are dangerous on the fast break. Also, they have some players we have to watch individually.



“Knowing their qualities will help us but playing our own game will be just as important for us. It's going to be close but we do have the quality to get to the final on Sunday.”



From Wimbledon’s side, they beat UHC Hamburg – the EHL’s most decorated side in the KO16 – before beating another German side in Mannheimer HC in the KO8 to show their quality.



And Spanish star Borja Llorens, a new arrival this season from Real Club de Polo de Barcelona this season, says that confidence is high that they can continue their EHL journey.



“We worked very hard to get to Eindhoven in the best possible shape to face what was going to be two very important games, and we did it. The team is well aware that this opportunity is unique and we want to take full advantage of it. I have no doubts that we will perform at our highest level.”



It promises to be another memorable weekend in the EHL’s 10-year history, bringing together some of the world’s best players in their club colours.



Fans can watch every game live via the EHL website while there will be further broadcasts available in the Netherlands, Australia, South Africa and Germany among other regions.



Tournament information:



EHL FINAL4

When: June 3-4, 2017

Where: KHC Dragons, Gemeentepark 12, 2930 Brasschaat, Belgium

Event website: http://ehlhockey.tv/

Match schedule: http://ehlhockey.tv/season/20162017/



Social media

Twitter: @ehlhockeytv

Facebook: Euro Hockey League

Instagram: ehlhockeytv

Hashtags: #EHL #FINAL4



Live stream: all games will be streamed live on http://ehlhockey.tv/. In Belgium, the Eleven Sports Network will live stream games which may lead to a geo-block if in this area.



Near-live highlights: goal clips will be posted to the EHL website; there will also be video clips pushed through to the EHL’s social media channels



Tickets: for ticket sales, this is the main link http://ehlhockey.tv/tickets/



Euro Hockey League media release