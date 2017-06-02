AIS Director to join Hockey Australia on 24 July



Lawrence West





Photo courtesy of Australian Sports Commission



Hockey Australia today confirms that Matt Favier has been appointed as its new chief executive following an extensive and hotly contested recruitment process.





Favier will join Hockey Australia from the Australian Sports Commission (ASC), where he has served as Director of the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) since March 2012, and between October 2016 and January 2017 was acting chief executive of the ASC. He succeeds Cam Vale, who left Hockey Australia in March.



In more than 20 years as a sports administrator, Favier has held senior positions with a wide spectrum of sporting bodies in both Australia and the United Kingdom, covering federal and state government, the state institute network, national sporting organisations and the Australian Paralympic Committee.



Over the past four years he has led a program of major reforms to the operating model of the AIS and the implementation of Australia’s Winning Edge. Prior to joining the AIS, Favier played a key role at UK Sport working with the team that changed the way high performance sport was being delivered in the build-up to the London 2012 Olympic Games.



Hockey Australia President, Mel Woosnam, said, “Matt is one of Australia’s most respected sports administrators. He has demonstrated his ability to drive impactful strategic change and his in-depth knowledge of the sporting landscape will be a tremendous asset to hockey.



“Hockey Australia has undergone a period of transition since the Olympic Games in Rio. Under Matt’s stewardship we look forward to growing the game through the implementation of our recently published participation plan, striving for medal winning performances on the field and enhancing our relationships with key stakeholders off it.



“On behalf of the board of Hockey Australia, I also want to thank Ben Hartung, who has served as interim chief executive for the past two months. Ben has ensured that the sport has continued to make progress on significant projects and programs over this time, as well as ensuring the business of running hockey in Australia has continued uninterrupted.”



Matt Favier said, “Hockey is one of Australia’s most iconic team sports and as a sports fan I’ve followed it for a long time.



“I’m proud of the work I’ve done at the AIS since 2012, now it’s exciting to have the opportunity to lead hockey into the future. Opportunities like this don’t come up too often.



“From my discussions so far, I know there is a strong appetite for collaboration across the sport and I’m looking forward to working with the board, the staff, and state and territory associations for the benefit of hockey.”



Favier will take up his new role on 24 July.



Hockey Australia media release