Federacion Venezolana de Hockey





Venezuela's Mens Hockey Team



Before the Pan American Hockey Cup 2017, Venezuela's Mens Hockey Team will be training in the city of Barquisimeto, exactly in Cabudare's court, being this the first phase of preparation.





Zuleika Seijas, president of the Venezuelan Hockey Federation Said: ”Thanks to the support of the Ministry of Popular Power for Youth and Sport, we can finish our first phase of preparation, now we look forward to the second phase in Puerto Rico ... thanks to our coaches and coaching staff, who have been a great support (... ) We hope to be able to leave on July 14th "



Thanks to the support of Pala's Institute (IMSOPAL), there are 22 athletes from all the states of the country who had different opportunities for previous training.



FVH and support through Pledgesports: via https://www.pledgesports.org/ the Venezuelan Hockey Federation, seeks national and international economic contributions for the Pan American Cup 2017.



A website dedicated to athletes and federations of all countries, which require monetary support with a specific goal .



Pan American Hockey Federation media release