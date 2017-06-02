s2h team





Witnessing the NHA selection trials (L-R)Satyaraj, then COO, MP Ganesh, Chairman, NHA Panel, Roelant Oltmans, Chief coach of National team and selector for NHA, and Olympian Jagbir Singh, who is believed to have authored the NHA Project Report two years ago.



Olympian MP Ganesh, who headed a three-member panel to set up National Hockey Academy in India, will now head it as its first Chief Executive Officer.





1973 World Cup captain MP Ganesh is also former Indian men's hockey team's Chief national coach (1989-1990), that is renewed India-Pakistan Test series to disastrous Lahore World Cup.



National Hockey Academy was put on board about a year ago in New Delhi.



After many failed attempts, selection trails were held in May-June last year in which about 60 boys and 15 girls took place.



Those selected from Hockey India's Junior and Sub-Junior National by its own selectors, have attended the trials.



Earlier, NHA tried at least twice on its own to convene Selection Trials which failed due to poor response from players.



MP Ganesh is presently Chief Executive Officer of Katnataka State Cricket Association. Will he resign or continue even as he is made CEO of NHA, is not known.



However, it is seen that a chamber in the stands of Play Field No.2 in the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium has been earmarked, and cleared for him to run his office.



Eleven of NHA Academy boys represented India at the last year Dhakka Sub-Junior Asia Cup which India won beating Bangladesh 5-4.



It means the CEO post was vacant for almost a year, since the Sports Authority of India, wanted only MP Ganesh to head it, which he was reluctant.



Currently, a dozen of its members are attending the National U-21 camp in Bengaluru, home town of MP Ganesh.



It includes goalie Gulia, forwards Anand Khuswaha, Rabhichandra Singh, Abhishek and defender Kishore Arya.



Air India officers, Olympian Jagbir Singh and World Cup player Rajesh Chouhan are others in the NHA Governing Council.



Dornacharya awardee Ajay Kumar Bansal, currently the Administrator of the MDCNS, where the NHA boys come for practice and fitness training, is the COO of the NHA.



