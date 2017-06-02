By BRIAN YONGA





Ghana Revenue Authority's Janet Adambpa (left) vies for the ball with Jackline Mwangi of Telkom Orange during the final match of the women's Africa Cup of Club Championships at City Park Stadium on January 15, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Telkom Orange’s veteran striker Jackline Mwangi is confident the team can win this season’s title without conceding any goal.





Mwangi hit another hat-trick as champions Orange destroyed Sliders 8-0 in a Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League match on Wednesday evening at City Park Stadium. It was her second hat-trick this term.



The three goals move her to the top of the scoring charts with 11 goals, one ahead of teammate Audrey Omaido. Chase Amira's Pauline Naise has nine goals.



“I think we have the right balance of attack and defence this season enabling us to improve on our games. The target is not concede this season and so far it is going according to plan,” Mwangi said on Thursday.



“Everyone is playing their part, our midfielders are creating chances and we are taking them. If we keep this form going, we are certain to retain the title,” Mwangi, who was last season’s top scorer, added.



Fellow attacking partner and Omaido grabbed a brace to take her tally to 10 goals this season. Defender Terry Juma also scored twice with Flavia Situma adding the other in the lop-sided encounter.



The result saw the 19-time champions Telkom Orange move to 21 points, six ahead of second placed USIU Spartans. It also stretched their unbeaten start to the season to eight matches.



FACE JKUAT



Orange have a chance to increase their lead when they play Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) on Sunday.



For Sliders, the result left them in sixth place, 14 points behind Orange after their sixth loss of the season. Sliders coach Felix Okoth admitted it was painful to watch his side concede eight times.



“It was a disappointing performance from the team, we simply did not offer any fight and made so many mistakes. We have got to be better than this and the players know it,” Okoth said.



Sliders will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on Kenyatta University (KU) Titans on Sunday.



Daily Nation