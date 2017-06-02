

England Hockey fans at Lee Valley



BT Sport will broadcast more than 700 hours of live hockey over the next two years after agreeing a deal to become the home of the UK international game.





The deal with the International Hockey Federation (FIH) will see BT Sport show both of England women’s Investec Internationals in London in June as well as the Men’s Hero Hockey World League Semi-Final, with England’s men also competing in London.



In addition to this the women’s 2018 World Cup in London and the men’s World Cup in India will be shown on BT Sport channels, with all the best teams across the globe competing.



Investec Internationals - England women v Argentina, 10 June 2017, London

Investec Internationals - England women v Netherlands, 11 June 2017, London

Men’s Hero Hockey World League Semi-final, 15-25 June 2017, London

Women’s Hockey World League Semi-final, 8-23 July 2017, Johannesburg

Women’s Hockey World League Final, 17-26 Nov 2017, Auckland

Odisha Men’s Hockey World League Final, 1-10 Dec 2017, Bhubaneswar, India

Women’s Hockey World Cup, 21 July – 5 August 2018, London

Odisha Men's Hockey World Cup, 24 Nov - 16 Dec 2018, Bhubaneswar



This year’s line-up will see a blockbuster start for England’s women when they take on Argentina on Saturday, 10 June. The following day will see the hosts battle it out against the Netherlands. Both matches are one-off internationals, and will serve as warm-up matches ahead of the competitive summer schedule.



In 2017, competitions run thick and fast for the men, starting with 33 matches at the men’s hockey World League Semi-final in London between Thursday, 15 June, and Sunday, 25 June, at England Hockey’s Olympic legacy venue, Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre where England and Scotland will also be battling for World Cup qualification.



In July the focus will then turn back to women’s international hockey, where there will be a further 33 matches taking place for the World League semi-final taking place from Saturday, 8 July and Sunday, 23 July in Johannesburg.



Both the women’s and the men’s World League finals will also be broadcast later in November and December this year from Auckland, New Zealand and Bhubaneswar, India respectively.



BT Sport’s coverage for 2018 will see many of the gold medal winning women’s Team GB from the Rio 2016 Olympics look to become World Champions in London in front of a home crowd at the World Cup, starting in July.



The final planned broadcast of the deal will see the men’s Hockey World Cup in November and December 2018, from Bhubaneswar in India.



Simon Green, head of BT Sport, said: “I’m really excited that BT Sport is now the home of international hockey for men and women, including the prestigious World Cups. Hockey continues to grow and has done so ever since the women’s Team GB team won the gold medal at the Rio Olympics.



"This will help build on the popularity of the sport and give the UK viewers a chance to cheer on the home nations represented at the World Cup and hopefully see more medals won, exclusively live on BT Sport.”



Andy Oram, FIH TV and Broadcast Director said: “BT Sport were first to believe and commit to the Hockey Revolution, long before the success in Rio and we are delighted to continue our relationship and vision with them. Their world-class production of the Hockey Champions Trophies in London last year introduced ground-breaking innovations for our sport and has set some very high standards as we move towards our World Cups in 2018.



"As host broadcaster for the upcoming international events in London we look forward to working with them to make BT Sport the exclusive ‘Home of Hockey’ in the UK and Ireland.”



England Hockey Commercial Director Jonathan Cockcroft said, “This is hugely significant news for hockey in this country. BT Sport offers a fantastic platform to showcase our sport, our athletes and our major events on home soil.



"Their coverage of last year’s Hockey Champions Trophy took the presentation of the sport to a new level, and we look forward to working very closely together to showcase our exciting game and its world class athletes.”



England Hockey Board Media release