

Investec Internationals: Players meeting fans



England Hockey are delighted to announce that young hockey fans will get the chance to play on the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre pitch - as well as get autographs and selfies with the players - after both of our Investec Internationals on 10 and 11 June.





Opening the pitch up to youngsters from our Family Stand is something England Hockey have been very keen to explore for quite some time now, and we are delighted to allow those under 18s the chance to play at our Olympic Legacy venue.



England’s women face Argentina at 2pm on Saturday 10 June – tickets available here. England then face the Netherlands on Sunday 11 June at 2pm in a sold-out match.



After the team have cooled down following full time, players will then sign autographs and pose for photos pitchside. The pitch will then be open to Under 18s who have tickets in our Family Stand (East Stand blocks E7 and E8, South Stand block E9). Full details below.



One of the Great Britain women’s team’s stated ambitions in Rio was to Inspire The Future, and we hope both of these activities will go a long way to keeping young hockey players in love with our sport!



How to get on the pitch:

Make sure you’re a Family Stand ticket holder. If you’ve not yet get your seat, family blocks E7 and E8 remain on sale for Argentina, U18s tickets £12.50.

Pick up a wristband at the Info Hub on the day of the game - first come, first served, limited numbers available. The Info Hub is located immediately after you’ve had your ticket inspected at the main entrance.

Please don’t bring a stick with you, all equipment will be supplied.

An accompanying adult will be permitted on the pitch.

Timeline at the end of the game:

For roughly ten minutes after full time, players will use the pitch to cool down.

For another fifteen minutes, England’s players will be armed with a Sharpie to sign autographs pitchside and pose for selfies at the East and West stands. If you are in the North or South stands, you will be directed to the East or West stand. Please note we cannot guarantee access to a particular player, but rest assured our athletes will do their level best to sign as many items as possible, and pose for as many photos as possible.

At the conclusion of the autograph signings, wristband holders will be allowed onto the pitch via the South East corner, listen out for announcements on the day.



For more details on the Investec Internationals, as well as access to tickets for the Argentina game, click here.



