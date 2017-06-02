by Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian National women’s hockey team coach K. Dharmaraj is a pragmatic man.





He knows very well that the odds are stacked against him as he seeks to guide the team to qualify for their first-ever World Cup in London next year.



Malaysia are the lowest ranked side among the 10 teams featuring in the World League Semi-Finals in Brussels, Belgium, from June 21-July 2.



World No. 22 Malaysia are in Group B with former world champions Australia (world No. 4), New Zealand (No. 5), former Olympic champions Spain (No. 10) and Belgium (No. 14).



Malaysia will meet Australia on June 21; Spain (June 22); Belgium (June 24) and New Zealand (June 27).



Group A comprises world No. 1 Holland, China (No. 8), South Korea (No. 9), Italy (No. 16) and Scotland (No. 17).



“We will be playing against the world’s top teams ... so to even win a match would be really tough.



“The next lowest ranked team in our group are Belgium, but it’s never easy taking on the hosts in their own backyard,” said Dharmaraj, who has been coaching the women’s team since January last year.



Dharmaraj did well to guide the women’s team to finish second behind Ireland in the World League Round Two in Kuala Lumpur in January to qualify for their first-ever World League Semi-Finals.



Dharmaraj said that he has been focusing a lot on the players’ fitness as well as working on their defending and counter attacks.



There are 22 players in the training squad and four will be dropped next week.



In preparation for Brussels, the national team went on a three-week playing tour of Europe in March. They returned home with four wins, one draw and two defeats – including a 4-0 loss to Holland.



The national team will leave for Amsterdam on June 12 and play three friendlies against club sides before travelling to Brussels, where they will have another friendly – against Italy on June 18 – before starting their World League Semi-Finals campaign on June 21.



The Star of Malaysia