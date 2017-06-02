



Scotland women’s hockey team Head Coach, Gordon Shepherd, has announced his squad for the World League Semi-Final in Brussels, which runs from 21 June until 2 July 2017.





The tournament is set to be a colossal contest between some of the best hockey teams in the world as they play for places in the Hockey World Cup 2018.



Scotland will step out to play their opening encounter against World number 1 ranked the Netherlands, before facing China, Italy, and Korea in Pool A for quarter final places.



Pool B has Australia, Belgium, New Zealand, Spain, and Malaysia competing for places in the latter stages of the tournament.



Scotland qualified for the tournament after finishing in third place at February’s World League 2 in Valencia - beating Ghana, Poland, Russia and Ukraine on the way. The tournament in Valencia was the first senior international tournament for some of the players in a young team full of promise, and competing in Brussels is the next step of their journey.



Gordon Shepherd said, “The entire squad has worked extremely hard over the last few weeks and it has made the final selection for the World League semi-finals very difficult, and some tough decisions had to be taken.



“There are four changes to the squad that was successful in qualifying from World League 2 in Valencia in February, and this shows the depth of talent we have within the training squad. We are confident that the squad can do what is required to have a successful tournament in Brussels.”





Scotland v Wales Burnet goal



Scotland’s Squad:



Nicola Cochrane (Beeston)

Amy Gibson (Reading HC)

Kareena Cuthbert (Western Wildcats)

Rebecca Ward (Dundee Wanderers)

Amy Costello (Birmingham University HC)

Robyn Collins (Surbiton HC)

Sarah Robertson (Edinburgh University)

Nikki Lloyd (Wimbledon)

Kate Holmes (Clifton HC)

Nicola Skrastin (Grove Menzieshill)

Katie Robertson (Grove Menzieshill)

Ali Howie (Clydesdale Western)

Amy Brodie (Edinburgh University)

Millie Brown (Clydesdale Western)

Fiona Burnet (Clydesdale Western)

Sarah Jamieson (Grove Menzieshill)

Charlotte Watson (Dundee Wanderers)

Becky Merchant (Edinburgh University)



Photos by Duncan Gray and John Preece



Scottish Hockey Union media release