Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Zoppo 2016 banner

Eight squad members with over 100 caps in English Men's team

Published on Friday, 02 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 27
View Comments

By Mike Haymonds

BRENDAN CREED, David Goodfield and Liam Stanford have been selected for their first senior major tournament in head coach Bobby Crutchley’s 18-man England squad for the World League semi-final in the Olympic Park later this month.



The event from 15-25 June is a qualifier for the World League final in December and the 2018 World Cup, both in India.

Eight squad members have over 100 caps while 12 players were GB gold medallists at the Azlan Shah Cup last month. The new captaincy trio of George Pinner, Phil Roper and Ian Sloan continue in their second tournament while Adam Dixon and Harry Martin return to the squad after Dutch club commitments precluded them in recent months.  Former captain Barry Middleton will be adding to his record of 379 international appearances.

England’s opponents in Pool A of the World League event are Olympic champions and world number one Argentina, China (18), Malaysia (14) and Korea  (12). In Pool B are Canada, India, Netherlands, Pakistan and Scotland.

Fieldhockey.com

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.