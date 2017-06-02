By Mike Haymonds



BRENDAN CREED, David Goodfield and Liam Stanford have been selected for their first senior major tournament in head coach Bobby Crutchley’s 18-man England squad for the World League semi-final in the Olympic Park later this month.





The event from 15-25 June is a qualifier for the World League final in December and the 2018 World Cup, both in India.



Eight squad members have over 100 caps while 12 players were GB gold medallists at the Azlan Shah Cup last month. The new captaincy trio of George Pinner, Phil Roper and Ian Sloan continue in their second tournament while Adam Dixon and Harry Martin return to the squad after Dutch club commitments precluded them in recent months. Former captain Barry Middleton will be adding to his record of 379 international appearances.



England’s opponents in Pool A of the World League event are Olympic champions and world number one Argentina, China (18), Malaysia (14) and Korea (12). In Pool B are Canada, India, Netherlands, Pakistan and Scotland.



