



The Euro Hockey League FINAL4 is available to watch worldwide numerous different outlets.





As always, the EHL website will have a live stream of every game; here are the other ways you can watch the world's best club hockey competition.



Belgium: The Eleven Sports Network will broadcast all four games live from Brasschaat. Please note the EHL website will be geo-blocked in Belgium. To access and subscribe to the Eleven Sports Network, go to http://elevensportsnetwork.be/



Netherlands: NOS will broadcast the games involving HC Oranje-Rood live. Go to NOS.nl for details



Germany: Sport1 will stream all four matches on their SPORT1.de site. They will broadcast the first semi-final between KHC Dragons and Rot-Weiss Köln on Saturday and both matches on Sunday live. The second semi-final will be shown on delay on Sunday prior to the medal matches.



South Africa: SuperSport will show delayed coverage of each match on channel 198. KHC Dragons vs Rot-Weiss Köln will be shown at 17.00 (local time) on Saturday followed up by HC Oranje-Rood vs Wimbledon at 18.30. The GRAND FINAL will be shown on Sunday at 20.00 with the BRONZE match at 21.45.



Australia: BeIn will broadcast all games live. Go to http://www.beinsports.com/au/ for full information.



United Kingdom: BT Sport will broadcast all the games; details to appear on http://sport.bt.com/



Spain: Highlights will be shown on http://www.ccma.cat/esport3/



Euro Hockey League media release