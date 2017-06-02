



“Great moments are born from great opportunities,” Rot-Weiss Köln coach André Henning says of the challenge ahead of their huge EHL FINAL4 game with Belgian hosts KHC Dragons.





Rot-Weiss are aiming to reach a European outdoor final for the first time in their club history. They came close before in 2013, reaching the FINAL4 only to come undone in a shoot-out by next Saturday’s opponents in a classic 4-4 tie.



It’s that challenge which is driving him and his club on as they travel to Brasschaat for the big finale to the season.



“We’re pretty excited and really looking forward to this match to this match in front of a wonderful big crowd,” he told the EHL website.



“The pressure is not on us. No one in this stadium expects us to win. But we can! For our club, it’s a very special moment and a great chance.



“If we play our very best hockey, we have a chance to win; the spectators will have a lot fun when both teams play to their best level. That’s what we’re playing hockey for, the best stage in the best competition against the best opponent. We like challenges like that.”



His side have had a number of injury concerns during the season but star men like Christopher Rühr, Timur Oruz and Matthias Müller all are set to be fit.



Balancing the commitments of players like them has been a tricky issue for Henning to cope with this season but he feels they are all ready to roll for Brasschaat.



“The season was very long for most of the players. During the winter, most of the guys didn't get a rest because of the German indoor season. Also, we have around a dozen international players who had training camps with the German team between the season.



“The challenge was to try not getting too much strain on the guys but create the best performances and enough points. Now, at the end of the season, all players are back in the team.”



They topped the German regular season table to earn a return ticket to the EHL but their hopes of another German national title came up just short as Mannheim frustrated them last Sunday, 3-2, in the final.



Henning has used this week to turn that negative into a positive and adds: “My impression is that the guys have so far emerged from such setbacks even stronger. So it's a good thing that the next event is coming [so soon]."



The German side blessed with one of the most gifted forward lines in European hockey with Marco Miltkau and Christopher Zeller accounting for 60 goals in EHL history. With Christopher Rühr and Mats Grambusch pulling the strings, they have so many options up front but Henning says it was a different side of the game that benefited them in Eindhoven at the KO16 and KO8.



“The defense performance was awesome. We are not famous for defending in the last few years. After our big defeat against Kampong in the KO8 in 2016, we had to change a lot of things.



“The focus on defending is much higher and the team has huge mental strength. I think that is what makes German teams extremely successful.”



If they can repeat that against Dragons, it would mean a very different game from the 2013 edition. Henning says that his side has spoken a little about that tie but its all guns blazing for Saturday.



“Some of the old players already told the guys what happened 2013. It was a thrilling match. We already watched some highlights but it’s certainly no longer possible to draw conclusions from that game.



“But we do like revenge!”



