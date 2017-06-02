



HC Oranje-Rood’s Jelle Galema is anticipating a big crowd will make the short trip from Eindhoven to Antwerp to support his club’s bid to land EHL glory this weekend.





The Dutch club were cheered on by two sold out crowds at their home in April as they beat AH&BC Amsterdam and Atlètic Terrassa to reach the FINAL4, keeping alive their hopes of matching their forerunners, Oranje Zwart.



“You know that you have a huge home advantage when you play on your own field including 80% of your own supporters,” Galema told the EHL website. “It's going to be different in Belgium but I'm confident that there will be many fans from Oranje Rood in Belgium to shout us all the way to the title!”



He hopes that his side can continue their incredible run of success in recent years. Prior to Oranje-Zwart’s amalgamation with EMHC to form this new club, they won the Dutch Hoofdklasse three times and landed the 2015 EHL.



They missed out on a playoff place in dramatic fashion in their national competition this time around to Kampong and so will not be back next season.



Nonetheless, Galema says it makes the determination extra focused as they head into this weekend to not let the chance slip.



Reflecting on the last month, he added: “It was a big disappointment that we missed the play offs after three championships in a row. It took a week to get over that disappointment before the FINAL4 euphoria took over.”



Oranje-Zwart twice reached the EHL GRAND FINAL when the tournament took on a week-long knock-out format with the KO16 leading all the way to the trophy in 2015 and the final in 2014.



Despite that success, Galema says he prefers having the KO16 and FINAL4 events separate.



“I am pleased that there were two different events this year. The EHL is something special and, in my view, it's a shame to tear through the event in a shortened format.



“With these separate events, there is maximum attention. Additionally, it is difficult to play so many top matches in a few days because of the level of competition.



“Finally, you want to offer a spectacle to the fans. Unfortunately, we will not be there next year but I hope for the other teams that it will remain in the same format!”



As for the challenge of Wimbledon, he adds: “It's going to be a huge fight. English teams are often very structured and defensively strong. They have not knocked out the German champ Mannheim for nothing. They also have two of the three new leaders of the English national team so we have been well warned!”



Euro Hockey League media release