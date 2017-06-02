Belfast: An interesting edge of seat contest saw the hosts twice coming from behind to hold Pakistan 2-2 at the Lisnagarvey Hockey Club.





In front of a packed house, the green shirts went ahead early in the 9th minute when Aleem Bilal converted a penalty corner with a powerful drag flick.



The lead didnt last long. Connor Harte, who was playing his 200th international, availed a pass from Shane O' Donoghue in the 17th minute.



Just two minutes before the half time, Ali Shan restored the lead for Pakistan when he put in the ball after a Dilber try had rebounded off the goal keeper's pads.



Half time: Pakistan: 2, Ireland: 1



The tantalising battle continued on resumption.



In the last quarter, Jeremy Duncan finished off an excellent combined move involving Alan Sothern and Matthew Nelson to make it 2-2.



Second match of the 3 test series is scheduled on Saturday.



Scorers:

Pakistan: Aleem Bilal (PC) & Ali Shan

Ireland: Connor Harte & Jeremy Duncan



PHF Media release