Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Zoppo 2016 banner

Pakistan and Ireland draw 2-2 in first test

Published on Friday, 02 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 36
View Comments

Belfast: An interesting edge of seat contest saw the hosts twice coming from behind to hold Pakistan 2-2 at the Lisnagarvey Hockey Club.



In front of a packed house, the green shirts went ahead early in the 9th minute when Aleem Bilal converted a penalty corner with a powerful drag flick.

The lead didnt last long. Connor Harte, who was playing his 200th international, availed a pass from Shane O' Donoghue in the 17th minute.

Just two minutes before the half time, Ali Shan restored the lead for Pakistan when he put in the ball after a Dilber try had rebounded off the goal keeper's pads.

Half time: Pakistan: 2,  Ireland: 1

The tantalising battle continued on resumption.

In the last quarter, Jeremy Duncan finished off an excellent combined move involving  Alan Sothern and Matthew Nelson to make it 2-2.

Second match of the 3 test series is scheduled on Saturday.

Scorers:
Pakistan: Aleem Bilal  (PC) &  Ali Shan
Ireland: Connor Harte & Jeremy Duncan

PHF Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.