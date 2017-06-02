Pakistan and Ireland draw 2-2 in first test
Belfast: An interesting edge of seat contest saw the hosts twice coming from behind to hold Pakistan 2-2 at the Lisnagarvey Hockey Club.
In front of a packed house, the green shirts went ahead early in the 9th minute when Aleem Bilal converted a penalty corner with a powerful drag flick.
The lead didnt last long. Connor Harte, who was playing his 200th international, availed a pass from Shane O' Donoghue in the 17th minute.
Just two minutes before the half time, Ali Shan restored the lead for Pakistan when he put in the ball after a Dilber try had rebounded off the goal keeper's pads.
Half time: Pakistan: 2, Ireland: 1
The tantalising battle continued on resumption.
In the last quarter, Jeremy Duncan finished off an excellent combined move involving Alan Sothern and Matthew Nelson to make it 2-2.
Second match of the 3 test series is scheduled on Saturday.
Scorers:
Pakistan: Aleem Bilal (PC) & Ali Shan
Ireland: Connor Harte & Jeremy Duncan
PHF Media release