Young Journalists Interview Members of USWNT at Ireland Series







Philafieldhockey.com hosted a contest offering two athletes the chance to watch the U.S. Women's National Team in action against Ireland on Friday, May 26 as part of the media.They interviewed players after the game, recapped their experiences and had their articles published on Philafieldhockey.com. Both contest winners, one under the age of 14 and the other under the age of 19, have shared their experiences below.





Philafieldhockey.com Young Journalists’ Essays about their experience of interviewing USA Field Hockey players



By Katie Liebeskind | Click here for Leibeskind's Full Article







This month, I won the opportunity to watch Team USA in action during their series against Ireland and interview Team USA players through PhilaFieldHockey’s Young Journalists Contest. I entered the contest to combine two things that I love: writing and field hockey. Since I would like to become a Sports Journalist after college, this could not have been a timelier win. When I received the news that I won the contest, it was actually two days after my AP exams finished, so I saw it as a reward for all of the hard work that I put into my studies.



I had seen Team USA play before when I attended the High Intensity Team Camp with my team from Academy of Notre Dame, held at Spooky Nook last year and watched them play India during the Road to Rio. But it didn’t really seem as surreal to me as last Friday’s game was. Ever since I was eleven years old, when I first picked up a field hockey still (and my first set of goalie gear), I’ve always looked up to the players on the national team. Some of them I have even seen as my heroes. As I watched the game, I couldn’t contain my excitement as I watched the players jab, dribble, and drive like it was effortless. It was always, and still is, a dream of mine to be on that field with them, playing my heart out.



It was even more exciting to interview two players from the team: Ali Campbell and Loren Shealy. I admittedly felt a little nervous interviewing them, but they were just normal people talking to me about a game. I even got a chance to talk to Erin Matson, who not only is a junior in high school like myself but also played with some of my teammates from school at WC Eagles. I felt so at home with people who loved the sport I love with just as much emotion as I possess. Overall, this experience was one of a kind. I absolutely enjoyed every second of it, and I would like to thank Kathleen Simone for selecting me as the Under-19 winner for the contest. It was an amazing opportunity to practice my skills as a journalist by writing an article, and I will keep this memory close as I begin my senior year and eventual preparation for college, where I will study Journalism and Sports Management at Ursinus College.



Liebeskind is the starting goalkeeper at the Academy of Notre Dame, which clinched the PAISAA State Title this fall; she earned All-InterAc First Team honors. She is also a member of Philly Hockey Club. Earlier this month, Liebeskind committed to Division III powerhouse, Ursinus College.



By Madison Waldspurger | Click Here for Waldspurger's Full Article







I entered the Philafieldhockey.com contest where I had to answer questions about why I wanted to interview and write about USA Field Hockey players. I ended up winning the contest by saying that it would be my very first time seeing the USA Women’s National Team and also celebrating my thirteen birthday. On May 26, two days after my birthday, I went to Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to watch the National Team play. The game was a lot of fun to watch. The USA National Team played Ireland and won 2-0. During the game, there was good passing and a lot of opportunities to score even though Team USA only scored 2 goals. I was excited to interview the players after the game and I had a lot of questions to ask them. During the interview, I was able to record it and play it back when I was writing the article. I interviewed three players: Erin Matson (who is still in high school), Michelle Vittese (who played her 173 international cap), and Taylor West (who scored one of goals in game). These three girls have inspired me to be the best I can be! This this whole experience has been amazing and I dream of one day playing on the National Team, and to one day say I was inspired to be the best by these players.



Waldspurger is a seventh grader at Pennfield Middle School. She not only earned a spot on the middle school varsity team in her first year, but also garnered co-MVP honors. Waldspurger has also been a member of the Souderton Strikers FHC since age six and has been involved with USA Field Hockey Futures Program for two years.





Philafieldhockey.com's Young Journalists: Waldspurger & Liebeskind



Content and Images Courtesy of Philafieldhockey.com



USFHA media release