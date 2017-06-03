Hockey Former champions hope to return to winning ways. Win against Badgers today will increase their chances of reclaiming the title



By Elizabeth Mburugu





Africa Cup Championship at City Park. Kenya Butali Sugar Zack Aura(l) with the ball as Niger Fliger Manman give chase when they played Africa Cup Championship at City Park. ON 11/01/2017 PHOTO; JENIPHER WACHIE



Former Kenya Hockey Union men Premier League champions Butali Sugar Warriors will be hoping to rediscover their form today when they take on Parkroad Badgers at City Park Stadium.





Having dropped two crucial points in the 1-1 draw away to Nakuru last weekend, Butali will go full throttle in a quest to secure their seventh victory of the season.



A win against Badgers will increase their chances of reclaiming the title they lost to Strathmore University Gladiators last year.



They are currently third on the log with 19 points from seven matches, 11 less than top of the log Kenya Police who have had ten successful outings.



Butali captain Kenneth Nyongesa said they will be going for maximum points.



“It’s unfortunate we drew last weekend, but we are not ready to drop more points because it will hurt our campaign. We just have to fight harder because winning is the only option we have,” Nyongesa said.



Elsewhere, Greensharks will face United States International University of Africa men. A victory will see them maintain a firm grip on second spot which they occupy with 20 points from nine matches.



Nakuru will host 2012 winners Nairobi Sikh Union in Nakuru while Western Jaguars will entertain Kenyatta University Vultures in Kakamega today.



In Mombasa, Mombasa Sports Club will host Strathmore Scorpions. The Coast-based ladies will be chasing a second win of the season while Strathmore will be eying their fifth.



Defending champions Telkom Orange will take on Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology tomorrow. Orange have dominated the league and are at the summit of the standings with 21 points from seven matches.



On the other hand, Sliders will be hoping to bounce back from their humiliating defeat when they play Kenyatta University Titans.



The Standard Online