A youthful Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) side will be eyeing an upset when they face leaders Telkom Orange in a Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League match on Sunday at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.





There are 12 matches on the cards this weekend across the country as the league nears its half way stage.



In the men’s Premier League, Greensharks and Butali Sugar Warriors have the chance to cut down runaway leaders Kenya Police’s lead in the league.



Sharks play USIU Saturday evening as third-placed Butali tackle Parkroad Badgers at City Park. Amira Sailors face USIU on Saturday in what should be an interesting match, while Mombasa Sports Club welcome Strathmore University Scorpions in another women’s tie.



JKUAT coach Sammy Oungo is targeting champions Orange’s scalp as they look to bounce back from their 2-0 loss to USIU last week. The Juja-based side are enjoying a decent season, losing only once in the last seven matches and lie fifth in the log.



“It is a tough match because Orange are a very good side with top players. We need to stay disciplined and avoid making mistakes. But we are not afraid and promise to give them the match of their lives,” the coach said day.



Emma Aroni will start in goal for the students with Ivy Kinyua leading the attack alongside Mariam Ngugi. Orange, who are chasing a record 20th league crown, are on a roll this season. They have won their opening seven matches, scoring 44 goals and are yet to concede.



They hit Sliders 8-0 in their last match on Wednesday and Orange coach Jos Openda will be aiming for a repeat performance against JKUAT.



We do not want to underrate them but we always remain confident of beating any team. We are still on course to finish this season without conceding a goal,” Openda said.



Evergreen forward Jackline Mwangi, who scored thrice against Sliders, will lead Orange’s attack supported by internationals Audrey Omaido and Maureen Okumu.



In the men’s Premier League, third-placed Butali Sugar will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s 1-1 draw away to Nakuru. The result left the lakeside club 11 points adrift of Police. The Godfrey Wakachunga coached side will however need to be wary of a tricky Badgers side.



“We were not clinical against Nakuru and that cost us two points. We cannot afford to drop more points this season,” Wakachunga said.



Butali will be without the influential Zack Aura, who misses out due work commitment, while forward Emmanuel Simiyu is still suspended. Badgers are eyeing successive wins after last weekend’s 2-0 win over bottom placed Technical University of Kenya.



FIXTURES (All matches at City Park unless stated)



Saturday



Premier Women: Vikings v Multimedia University (12pm), Chase Amira v USIU-A (2 pm), Mombasa Sports Club v Strathmore University (3pm, Mombasa)

National Men: Youngstars v UON (3pm, Kisumu)

Premier Men: Nakuru v Sikh Union, Nairobi (2.30pm, Nakuru), Western Jaguars v Kenyatta University (2.30pm, Kakamega), Butali Warriors v Park Road Badgers (4pm), Green Sharks v USIU-A (6pm)



Sunday:



National Men: Bay Club v UoN (9am, Kisumu), Wazalendo Youth v Multimedia University (5pm)

Premier Women: Orange v JKUAT (9am), Kenyatta University v Sliders (11am)

Premier Men: Sikh Union v Parklands Sports Club (1pm), KCA-U v Wazalendo (3pm).



