By Mike Haymonds



HOLLIE WEBB sealed Surbiton’s 2-1 win over the Spanish side SPV Complutense in their EuroHockey Club Cup quarter-final in ‘s-Hertogenbosch.





Australian Naomi Evans’ 33rd-minute strike was equalised by Begona Garcia three minutes later before the Spaniards had the chance to take the lead in the 47th- minute. But the Spanish skipper Lola Riera Zuzuarregui fired a penalty stroke off target and Rio Olympian Webb’s penalty corner strike three minutes later won the day.



In their third successive appearance in Europe it was the first time Surbiton had reached the semi-final where they will meet the host Dutch club Den Bosch, the defending champions, today (Saturday).



England’s second representative Canterbury, also in their third appearance in a row, lost 5-0 to UHC Hamburg and face the Russians CSP Krylatskoye for the minor placings tomorrow (Sunday).



