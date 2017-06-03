



Wimbledon coach Ben Hawes is hoping his side can hit the ground running against Oranje-Rood as the English club make their first appearance in the EHL FINAL4.





It continues their incredible rise through the English hockey landscape, moving up through four regional divisions and the eastern conference in the space of six years.



From there, they took little time to boss the English Premier League, winning the playoffs on two occasions before topping the regular season table in 2016/17.



Throw in this EHL run, beating German sides UHC Hamburg and Mannheimer HC and its safe to call their rise meteoric. That English season, though, finished in April, meaning that Hawes has had a long time to prepare for the single purpose of meeting Oranje-Rood.



“Our major unknown is how our guys pick up from training into top match level for what is essentially international level hockey,” the coach said on the eve of the FINAL4 in Brasschaat. “Our five internationals can do that and if the rest of the squad can come with them, we will have a very competitive game.



“Our league finished five weeks ago and we then lost our internationals to the Azlan Shah tournament in Malaysia which is good for them, playing a tough tournament in hot weather.



“But it means we only managed one practice game because all the other teams have stopped. So it's been a challenge but we have kept the group together as much as possible and, hopefully, we're in a good place physically tomorrow and the hockey will come.”



He will be without key defender Michael Hoare through injury while busy midfielder Ben Arnold has an exam this weekend which curtails his involvement.



“It’s disappointing but we have good backup and there is strength in our squad. We are not relying on those two but they could have made a difference.”



Hawes has been hailed for his tactical insight in unpicking the German opponents in the KO16 and KO8. This time around, he has a decent amount of insight into the opposition’s philosophy from his time with AH&BC Amsterdam as a player in addition to the video work that has been done.



Speaking about what his side need to do to succeed, he adds: “I played Oranje Zwart in Holland and in European competitions; they are always a tough team to play and probably don’t have as much of the Dutch characteristics that you stereotype.



“They are a very hard team, very physical but also have the X factor of a world class corner flicker and one of the best players in the world of the last 10 years in Robert van der Horst. They have an international flavour and an Australian coach which brings a different culture.



“I’m a relatively new coach and you can have all the tactics that you want but it's up to the guys to go out and do it. We’ve obviously looked at a lot of Oranje-Rood games. We know the players but when you get to this international class, they have another gear to go up to.



“Tomorrow will be a battle for us to stop their best players and then tactically see how we can challenge them beyond that.



“We have to be willing to put our bodies on the line and hope that technically, our men can match them in areas that matter which is essentially in both circles. “



Euro Hockey League media release