

Townsend in action



Renowned as a fierce and tenacious competitor, these traits have been just as important off the field of play for Susannah Townsend since Great Britain’s historic campaign in Rio.





Two months on from the unrivalled joy of helping guide GB to Olympic Gold on that famous night on the 19 August, Townsend was left facing an agonising nine month injury layoff.



But using all of her grit and determination, Townsend has battled through the lonely gym sessions, the rehab classes and tackled the watt bike to return to the England team in late May.



On the injury, Townsend said: “It was actually an injury I picked up before Rio and we made the decision to manage it and we did a great job of that. With how Rio went and obviously winning gold when I did require surgery it was a lot easier to take.



“The analogy I use to explain it is like taking a divot in golf. I had a hole in my cartilage and like a divot you can replace the grass but it’ll never be the same.”



The 27-year-old admits to some tough times along the way but also great joy at finally making her return: “When you are injured you do spend a lot of time by yourself but I’ve had amazing support from everyone around me and I owe so much to the support staff for helping me get back on the pitch.



“My first game back was an evening fixture so I had some time to reflect by myself before the match on all the people who had helped me to get back. When we headed out I did get quite emotional and hugged and thanked our physio who has done so much for me.”



Now her sights are firmly set on making a mark at the start of this new four year cycle, firstly against the toughest of opposition in Argentina and the Netherlands this summer in the Investec Internationals at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



Townsend is excited about the potential of the squad and the challenges ahead: “These games are great for English hockey, to have the world number one and three here on home turf on the back of the Olympics is massive.



“We are a force to be reckoned with following Rio and teams will definitely be scared to play us. Lee Valley is a ground we have many happy memories of and to host these teams in front of a big home crowd will be very special.



“It’ll also be a brilliant experience for the new members of our team. You can’t recreate the atmosphere at Lee Valley with the tension, the extra nerves, it really takes it out of you but it’ll be of great benefit to our younger players.



“It’s a really exciting squad of young talent and we have a few older heads now of which I can probably include myself!”



England Hockey Board Media release