by Aftar Singh





Just what we need: Muhd Izad Hakimi Jamaluddin (right) returns to the national side for the World Hockey League Semi-Finals in London from June 15-25.



KUALA LUMPUR: Experienced defender Muhd Izad Hakimi Jamaluddin is back in the national team for their challenge in the World Hockey League Semi-Finals in London from June 15-25.





The 25-year-old Perak player did not feature in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh in April due to dengue fever.



National chief coach Stephen van Huizen dropped five players from the 23-man training squad. They were Syed Mohd Syafiq Syed Cholan, goalkeeper Hairi Abdul Rahman, Mohd Ramadan Rosli, Mohd Rashid Baharom and Joel van Huizen.



Stephen made just one change to the squad that featured in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, with Izad replacing the dropped Syed Mohd Syafiq.



Stephen, who named the 18-man team yesterday, said that he decided to include Izad “to beef up the defence”.



“I have named the best available players for the tournament in London. They were selected based on their performance in training and in the two friendlies we played against the national development squad,” said Stephen.



The national squad won both the friendlies – 6-1 on Tuesday and 1-0 on Thursday.



Ten teams will feature in London and world No. 14 Malaysia will begin their Group A campaign against world No. 1 and Olympic champions Argentina on June 16.



Malaysia’s other matches are against world No. 7 England on June 17, South Korea (June 19) and China (June 20). Group B has Holland, India, Pakistan, Canada and Scotland.



The quarter-finals will be on June 22, semi-finals on June 24 and final on June 25.



The World League Semi-Finals is a qualifying tournament for next year’s World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India.



Stephen said that their target in London is to finish in the top four in the group and qualify for the quarter-finals.



“We know that it’s not going be easy as all the teams will be fighting to reach the quarter-finals. Our first two matches against Argentina and England will be really tough.”



The national team will leave for London on June 7 and will play three friendlies against England’s development squad (June 9), Wales (June 11) and Canada (June 13).



The Star of Malaysia