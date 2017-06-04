David Polkinghorne





New Hockey Australia boss Matt Favier hopes Anna Flanagan returns to the sport. Photo: Melissa Adams



She was the Hockeyroos' golden girl and incoming Hockey Australia boss Matt Favier hopes Anna Flanagan returns to the sport.





The outgoing AIS chief executive will meet with high performance director Toni Cumpston and Hockeyroos coach Paul Gaudoin to talk about players, but he hopes the Canberra product pulls on a Hockeyroos jersey again in the future.



Favier announced on Friday he'd be leaving his post at the AIS at the end of June, where he oversaw the introduction of the controversial Winning Edge program, and he'll take up his new role with Hockey Australia in July.



Flanagan missed out on last year's Rio Olympic Games after a drink-driving charge and she's since stepped away from the sport due to personal issues.

The former world junior player of the year has won two Commonwealth Games gold medals, but has yet to taste success on the Olympic stage.



She told Fairfax Media she wanted to earn a spot back with the Hockeyroos by the end of the year, ahead of next year's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

"I'm very aware of Anna Flanagan's performance profile and her potential. I think that's something I'll need to talk to the performance team about," Favier said.



"Somebody of her obvious talent it's not always the case where exciting young talent achieves the same level of success internationally at the senior levels, but I would imagine somebody of her pedigree does warrant further consideration.





"But a large part of this would come down to her and her motivations as well.



"I can't really comment other than she's somebody who's highly regarded by the sport who has achieved a lot ... she's obviously a very talented girl."



Even if Flanagan doesn't make her comeback, Favier said it was important hockey helps in her life post sport.



He was pleased the 25-year-old had started a career with Fox Sports, which would help her with her transition in the long run.



Life away from the bubble of professional sport has become a hot topic this year, with former athletes opening up about the difficulties they face in retirement - further highlighted by the tragic death of former ACT Brumby Dan Vickerman.



"That sounds like she's certainly pursuing a parallel career that leaves something she can pursue after hockey - I hope that's not now," Favier said.



"But either way that's great to see her find a way in another area that almost certainly with someone like her and her profile will position her well into the future.



"As athletes transition out of sport and have challenges from time to time, every sport is concerned for their welfare.



"I'll certainly be looking to play my part in the hockey domain to do that as well."



Favier's Winning Edge implementation could ironically affect the level of funding he now receives from the Australian Sports Commission in his new job.



Both the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras underperformed at the Rio Olympics, with neither team bringing home a medal despite going in as the No.3 and No.1 ranked teams in the world respectively.



The model of Winning Edge provides funding to sports depending on performance and medal prospects, meaning ongoing underperformance could lead to funding cuts.



But Favier was confident hockey would continue to be an important sport on the world and Olympic stages.



"The minister [Greg Hunt] confirmed there was funding through to the Commonwealth Games and probably would've been supported either way, despite the fact Rio was an underperformance by the teams," he said.



"I think that's been well acknowledged by the sport. There's always a funding risk if things don't go well.



"From an AIS point of view we would look at the number of factors around the sport and determine if an ongoing level of support either at the same [level], increased or decreased was warranted depending an assessment of their future potential.



"We still consider hockey to be an important sport and on both the men's and the women's side has the potential to achieve medals."



