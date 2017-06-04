Glorious sunshine and great hockey action lit up the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on day one of the Mixed Finals. Today’s objective was to qualify for tomorrow’s finals, with two semi-finals in both the plate and trophy competition taking place.





The first match of the day was a plate semi-final between Repton and St Albans. Repton built up a commanding lead and went into the half-time interval 4-0 in front. Two field goals from Chris Beastall and Christina Jowett within the first three minutes of the second period put an end to the tie and with it St Albans hopes of a final appearance. Jakob Plant did strike a consolation goal on 63 minutes, before Chris Beastall rounded off a good mornings work, including his hat-trick, with just 5 minutes to play. The final scoreline, a resounding 7-1 victory for Repton.



Battling it out for the right to face Repton in the final were Lindum and defending plate champions Sevenoaks. The match followed a similar pattern to the first semi-final, with the Kent side racing into a 4-0 lead by half-time. Early into the second half, Lindum gave themselves a great chance of a comeback, Jo Siddans with the goal. Sadly for the Lincoln based outfit, this was as good as it got and the dream faded away. A fifth for Sevenoaks came courtesy of David Smith, before captain fantastic Duncan Parnis got the teams sixth and his fourth.



In the afternoon it was the turn of the trophy semi-finals with Harleston Magpies first up against Spencer. The two sides exchanged blows early on and were a goal a piece after 10 minutes. A goal just seconds from the end of the half, courtesy of Maria Andrews, gave the Magpies a slight advantage going into the break. For 20 minutes the score line didn’t change, but a quick fire double for Harleston ensured a 4-1 victory and a place in the final.



In the final match of the day, Khalsa delivered a second half comeback to be proud of as they beat Stourport 3-2. The latter lead 2-0 thanks to a penalty corner from Andrew Cavendish and a field goal from Abbie Yapp, however, this didn’t deter their opponents. An Amie Hone penalty corner brought Khalsa within touching distance before a penalty stroke levelled the scores and ensured a nervy finish. Jas Khakh’s penalty corner a minute from time sealed the win and Khalsa’s place in tomorrow’s trophy final.



Results (3rd June 2017)

Plate semi-final: Repton 7-1 St Albans

Plate semi-final: Lindum 1-6 Sevenoaks

Trophy semi-final: Harleston Magpies 4-1 Spencer

Trophy semi-final: Stourport 2-3 Khalsa



Fixtures (4th June 2017)

Plate 3rd/4th play-off: St Albans vs Lindum

Plate final: Repton vs Sevenoaks

Trophy 3rd/4th play-off: Spencer vs Storurport

Trophy final: Harleston Magpies vs Khalsa



England Hockey Board Media release