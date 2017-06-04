By BRIAN YONGA





Butali Sugar players celebrates their first goal against Parkroad Badgers during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match on June 3, 2017 at City Park Stadium. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Butali Sugar Warriors on Saturday beat Parkroad Badgers 3-0 in a Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match at City Park Stadium, Nairobi.





A late brace from Vincent Odhiambo and an early strike by Hanningtone Otieno secured three points for Butali.



Butali skipper Kennedy Nyongesa was pleased with the three points.



"We dropped two points last week and it was important to bounce back today," Nyongesa said.



Butali, who had drawn 1-1 with Nakuru Athletic Club in Nakuru last weekend, took the lead in the 13th minute as Otieno finished off a well worked move.



Butali struggled to add more goals before finally making the points safe in the final quarter as Odhiambo hit a brace in the space of three minutes.

At the same venue, United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Spartans stunned Amira Sailors 2-0 in a cagey women's Premier League match.



Two goals in the last quarter from Ruth Wangeci and Sandra Vodoti gave Spartans the deserved win which cemented their second spot in the standings after their sixth win in seven matches.



They are now on 18 points, three behind leaders Telkom Orange who play Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) on Sunday from 9am.



Spartans captain Beatrice Mbugua said her team won due to hard work and their relentless fighting spirit.



"Our ambition is to secure a club championship place and this result confirmed that we are serious about that. We were able to neutralise their attacks and this allowed us to control the match," Mbugua told Nation Sport.



The two teams battled for the opener in the opening three quarters, where few chances were created.



OPENED THE SCORING



Spartans finally broke the deadlock in the last quarter. Mbugua's well worked short corner found Rhoda Nyambura but her shot was initially blocked falling in Wangeci's path and the forward slammed the ball home in the 53rd minute.



Three minutes later, the points were sealed after Spartans doubled their lead through another short corner. Nyambura teed up Vodoti, who slotted the ball past Amira keeper Rachel Kerubo.



Amira struggled to create chances in the match with their star player Pauline Naise lacking supply upfront. She did manage to create two chances for her teammates but fellow striker Susan Oketch was unable to finish.



They also had two short corners which they failed to utilise condemning them to a second defeat of the season.



Naise was hit with the ball late on to compound more misery for Amira.



"I think we showed no fighting spirit today and gave up too easily. We need to show improvement in our remaining first leg matches," Amira coach Linet Onyango said.



Earlier, Vikings beat Multimedia University 1-0 at the same venue. A last minute winner by Jacinta Nthenya secured the win for Vikings.



Daily Nation