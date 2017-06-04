



4,400: the available tickets each day in Antwerp





119: goals scored in the EHL so far this season



68: clubs have played in the EHL's 10-year history



60: minutes in an EHL game



33: EHL goals scored by Rot-Weiss Köln’s Marco Miltkau, two off the current record held by Rotterdam’s Jeroen Hertzberger



24: teams battled it out for the EHL title this season



13: different nationalities involved in the FINAL4 - England, Spain, South Africa, Scotland, Australia, Trinidad & Tobago, Netherlands, Argentina, Austria, Pakistan, Germany, Belgium, France



13: players to have won an EHL GRAND FINAL involved this weekend: Rashid Mehmood, Muhammad Rizwan, Joep de Mol, Jelle Galema, Mink van der Weerden, Niek van der Schoot, Thijs Bams, Bob de Voogd, Rob van der Horst, Bram Huijbregts (all won with Oranje Zwart, now with Oranje-Rood), Thomas Briels (with OZ, now with Dragons), Benjamin Stanzl (with Harvestehuder THC, now with Oranje-Rood), Marco Miltkau (with UHC Hamburg, now with Rot-Weiss Köln)



12: countries with clubs represented in the EHL this season



10: seasons since the EHL has been introduced



7: international broadcasters showing the EHL on their platforms – Eleven Sports Network (Belgium), NOS (Netherlands), Sport1 (Germany), SuperSport (South Africa), BeIn (Australia), BT Sport (United Kingdom), esport3 (Spain)



4: clubs from different countries represented in the FINAL4



4: Belgian Olympic silver medalists in the Dragons team: Arthur van Doren, Florent van Aubel, Thomas Briels, Felix Denayer; Jeffrey Thys and Alexander Hendrickx were also reserves for the squad.



2: Olympic gold medalists on display – Agustin Mazzilli (Argentina, 2016), Christopher Zeller (Germany, 2012)



1: new name will be engraved on the Alain Danet Trophy following this weekend



Euro Hockey League media release