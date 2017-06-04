

Oranje-Rood



Wimbledon will face Belgian side KHC Dragons in the EuroHockey League bronze medal match after losing out to Oranje-Rood in the semi-finals.





Goals from Mink Van Der Weerden, Benjami Stanzl, Milan Van Baal, Jelle Galema, Joep De Mol, Teun Beins and Niek Van Der Schoot completed the comprehensive win.



Oranje-Rood put in a stunning first half performance which saw them run into a 6-0 lead before further goals late on completed the 8-0 victory.



The English side will now face KHC Dragons tomorrow as they battle for third place live on BT Sport 3 and EHL TV from 12pm.



Oranje-Rood flew out of the blocks and were ahead inside just two minutes of the start. A break down the left saw the ball break for Stanzl, his strike creeping past James Bailey in the Wimbledon goal.



The Dutch side continued to dominate the early proceedings and doubled the lead after 10 minutes. Breaking again down the left a cross was flashes across goal and Van Baal made no mistake at the back post to deflect home.



Two further goals in the 13th minute saw Oranje-Rood pull even further ahead, a stunning drag flick from Van Der Weeren before a strike from Galema seeing their side take a 4-0 lead into the first break.



Wimbledon responded by winning a penalty corner of their own but Simon Mantell’s effort was well saved. However Oranje-Rood notched up their fifth immediately after as Van Der Weeren sent another drag flick into the top corner before De Moel made it six seconds before the half-time break.



The third quarter was more tightly contested with Wimbledon continuing to battle hard and improving to enjoy their best spell of the game. Oranje-Rood did twice find the back of the net but both were chalked off after video reviews.



Wimbledon continued to show resilience and character in the final 15 minutes but they couldn’t prevent the dutch side from moving further ahead. After Bailey had denied Van Der Weeren from a penalty stroke it was Beins who got on the score sheet from a penalty corner.



Oranje-Rood continued to press to the final whistle and Van Der Schoot’s effort flew into the top corner in the final minute to finish off a dominant performance.



England Hockey Board Media release