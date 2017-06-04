



HC Oranje-Rood cruised into the GRAND FINAL of the EHL as they brushed aside England’s Wimbledon with plenty to spare, setting up a Sunday date at 3.30pm with Rot-Weiss Köln.





The signs were ominous from very early on as Jelle Galema’s spin-pass on the ground found its way to Benjamin Stanzl on the left post where his shot made it through the cover of James Bailey.



Agustin Mazzilli’s reverse-stick cross picked out Milan van Baal at the back post for 2-0 in the eighth minute. Mink van der Weerden’s top corner rocket added the third before Jelle Galema thumped home the fourth goal from the right side of the circle for a 4-0 advantage by the quarter-time hooter.



Van der Weerden added the fifth goal with a carbon copy corner in the 20th minute. Joep de Mol’s cross then took a heavy deflection to find it’s way in off Gordon McIntyre for a massive six-goal half-time lead.



The third quarter saw the scoring slow with Oranje-Rood having two efforts initially awarded before being cancelled out on video referral. Simon Mantell’s solo run saw Wimbledon go close with their best chance of the tie to date.



Van der Weerden saw his penalty saved by James Bailey in the final quarter to limit the damage but the seventh goal did arrive via Teun Beins from a penalty corner in the 53rd minute and Niek van der Schoot closed out the victory.



Wimbledon go into the BRONZE MATCH on Sunday at 1pm against KHC Dragons.



HC Oranje-Rood 8 (M van der Weerden 2, B Stanzl, M van Baal, J Galema, J de Mol, T Beins, N van der Schoot) Wimbledon 0



Euro Hockey League media release