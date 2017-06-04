



Rot-Weiss Köln produced a brilliant second quarter performance to beat KHC Dragons 5-3 and guarantee their first ever medal from the EHL.





Indeed, it was a magical four minute spell in the second quarter, scoring three times in succession. Florian Adrians got the first, touching in at the right post after a blistering pass from Matthias Müller from 35 metres out.



The second was a Jonas Gomoll thunderbolt from the top of the circle and he snapped up the ball from a defensive slip for 2-0. Then, from their third corner of the period, Müller swept in – despite Loic van Doren’s best efforts – from the injection spot for a 3-0 half-time lead.



They kept it that way in the third quarter, keeping out the best Dragons could throw at them with Florent van Aubel’s effort the pick of them.



Rot-Weiss, though, killed off the game entirely when Marco Miltkau guided in the fourth goal, ramping the ball into the roof of the net. Florian Scholten intercepted a loose clearance and returned the ball back to Moritz Trompertz who cleverly fired his shot to the right of goal where Miltkau was waiting to score.



Tom Grambusch added a late corner to make it 5-3. Dragons produced an incredible run of three goals in three minutes with Alex Hendrickx’s corner, Florent van Aubel’s crackers and another from Timothy Luyten to reduce the gap.



But they could not deny Rot-Weiss their first ever berth in the EHL GRAND FINAL.



Rot-Weiss Köln 5 (F Adrians, J Gomoll, M Müller, M Miltkau, T Grambusch) KHC Dragons 3 (A Hendrickx, F van Aubel, T Luyten)



Euro Hockey League media release