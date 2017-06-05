Jawwad Qamar



The US Men’s Field Hockey Foundation Hall of Fame honored its inaugural class of inductees during the half time ceremony of the Men’s Super Division final at Cal Cup 46 last Monday (May 29). Inductees included Allan Woods, Moin Iqbal, Mike Newton and Tom Harris.





USMFHF President Peter Jones started the proceeding by inducting Allan Woods who was one of the founding fathers of East Coast field hockey. Allan played for Rye and Greenwich, two of the oldest field hockey clubs in the country. For the better part of six decades he was involved with hockey as a player and administrator. In addition to being a former national team player, Allan served as President of the Field Hockey Association of America, a Director of the Pan American Hockey Federation, a Council Member and Chairman of the Equipment Committee for the International Hockey Federation and a member of the United States Olympic Committee. Elected to the board of the PAHF in 1979 he remained there until 2005 when he became the first receiver of the PAHF Order of Merit. Allan continued to play for Vancouver Jokers in Golden Oldies tournaments for many years until his passing in 2015. Jones accepted the plaque on behalf of the Woods family.



Moin Iqbal was devoted to growing the sport of field hockey in Northern California for three decades. He was an enthusiastic organizer, coach and motivator who developed many young players. His son Manzar Iqbal played for the USA at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and has been considered one of the finest to ever don the national colors. Moin Iqbal also coached a number of players who went on to represent the USA for many years, including the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. His granddaughter Alexandra Iqbal, who was playing for the Olympic Club at the tournament, accepted the Hall of Fame plaque on behalf her grandfather.



Mike Newton played for the USA for many years from the mid 70's through to 1991. He was a 1984 Olympian along with his brother Gary Newton. Mike was the founder of the Ventura Roadrunner FHC which has provided a significant number of US male players to both senior and junior teams. Mike also coached Roadrunner teams for over 20 years and had three hockey playing children. His son Chad was on the US junior team from the age of 14. He also mentored a number of Olympians from the 1996 Atlanta Olympics team. Mike and his family have always had a big role in helping prepare for numerous Cal Cup tournaments, and his construction expertise is a major reason there is a field hockey center at Moorpark College. His longtime friend Dave Harris had the honor to induct Mike Newton into the 2017 USMHF Hall of Fame.



Tom Harris is one of the founding fathers of West Coast field hockey. He started California Cup over 46 years and ago and has seen it grow ever since. He was a founder of the Conejo Bulldogs team which has also seen its share of Olympians and national players. He is an integral part of Field Hockey Federation ensuring that clubs continue to grow, and that the game he loves is in safe hands with new volunteers. Tom travels the globe with wife Karen watching the US men’s team play while distributing Cal Cup brochures between games. As an engineer, he designed and spearheaded the first water based turf at Moorpark College in 1994 and has been on both turf replacement committees in 2006 and 2016. He is a passionate supporter of our game and has opened his home to thousands of hockey players and officials from around the world. USMFHF Board Member Dave Jackson was given the honor to induct Tom into this inaugural Hall of Fame Class.



“The United States Men's Field Hockey Foundation is pleased to induct its initial class of four honorees into its Hall of Fame. All have had a major impact on the development of the game for men in the USA,” said Peter Jones, President USMFHF. “While the men's game is now growing deeper roots in areas such as Washington DC, Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, Phoenix and Florida, our honorees played significant roles in growing the sport in Southern California, Northern California and the New York City area, as well as running the sport domestically and influencing the sport internationally. We thank them and their families for their efforts and the opportunities they have created for us all to enjoy.”



The USMFHF was established after the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and has provided support to USA men's National teams-Senior, Junior, Indoor and Masters. It has helped fund turfs in Moorpark, Madison and Chula Vista and has been the main supporter of the USA Men's Indoor team, helping the team prepare, qualify for and compete in Indoor World Cups in 2003 and 2011. Visit usmfhf.org if you would like to learn more or support its mission.



usmfhf.org - Mission: to provide grants to field hockey organizations for the promotion of the sport in the united states



Fieldhockey.com Exclusive