There is no stopping Betsy Ommala and company as they inch closer to their 20th title.





Champions Telkom Orange defeated Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) 6-0 in a Kenya Hockey Union women's league match at City Park yesterday.



Audrey Omaido and Flavian Mutiva bagged a brace while Jackline Mwangi and Betsy Ommala scored one each as Telkom Orange eased into their eighth win this season.



With the victory, the African champions inched closer to winning a record 20th league title.



Assistant coach Josephine Ataro was impressed with their performance.



"So far so good because we are still within our objectives and if we keep up the spirit, this season's trophy will be special," said Ataro.



"We have always wanted to win without conceding a goal, but we conceded a goal or two."



Omaido, who has been impressive since the season began, opened the floodgates after six minutes. The pacy player outran JKUAT defenders before hitting the board behind goalkeeper Emma Aroni.



Telkom did not give the students time to reorganise their defence in their hunt for a second goal. Their efforts bore fruit two minutes later with veteran Mwangi's goal as Aroni once again failed the test.



The students became more vigilant about guarding their backline as the first quarter ended 2-0.



On resumption, they tried hard to hold on and truly did a good job - until Mutiva struck in the 26th minute for Telkom's third goal.



Omaido added the fourth in the third quarter through a successful penalty corner.



