By BRIAN YONGA





Telkom Orange's Jackline Mwangi (second right) is congratulated by her teammates after scoring a goal against JKUAT during their match at City Park Stadium on June 4, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Champions Telkom Orange on Sunday maintained their unbeaten start to the season after a 6-0 thumping of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) in a Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League match at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.





Two goals each from internationals Audrey Omaido and Flavia Situma inspired the league leaders to yet another comfortable win this season. Evergreen striker Jackline Mwangi and Betsy Omalla were also on target for the 19-time league winners.



Orange assistant coach Josephine Ataro was pleased with another sheet from her charges, heaping praise on their all-round performance.





Telkom Orange assistant coach Josephine Ataro follows their match against JKUAT on June 4, 2017 at City Park Stadium. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |NATION MEDIA GROUP



We were clinical today, great teamwork and the girls scored some beautiful goals. I think we are well on track to finish the first leg at the top and also protecting our clean sheet,” Ataro told Nation Sport on Sunday.



In another women’s top-flight encounter, Kenyatta University (KU) Titans came from goal down to salvage a one-all draw with Sliders at the same venue. Christine Nabuune had fired Sliders ahead through a fifth minute field goals, but the students levelled in the 15th minute through Gloria Juma’s sliced shot.





Sliders' Sarah Ragangi (left) vies for the ball with Kenyatta University Titans' Olympia Chepchumba during their Kenya Hockey Union women's Premeir League match on June 4, 2017 at City Park Stadium. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |NATION MEDIA GROUP



Orange’s win was their eighth successive win this season, re-establishing their six-point lead over second placed USIU Spartans, who had beaten Amira Sailors 2-0 on Saturday. Ataro’s charges are on 24 points and are still to concede after eight matches.



They needed just six minutes to breach the JKUAT defence with Omaido finishing off a well-worked move that carved open the students’ back-line. Two minutes later, it was 2-0 as lethal forward Mwangi exchanged passed with Omaido, before she unleashed a powerful shot that beat JKUAT keeper Emma Aroni.



It was Mwangi’s 12th goal of the campaign, taking her top of the scoring charts.



Orange ended the quarter with a two-goal advantage with the Juja-based side struggling to create chances.





Telkom Orange's Rachel Ousa controls the ball during their match against JKUAT on June 4, 2017 at City Park Stadium. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |NATION MEDIA GROUP



The leaders continued with their onslaught in the second quarter and increased their lead in the 26th minute as Situma, who had a hand in the opening goals, dribbling past two JKUAT defenders before sounding the board.



The third quarter saw Ataro replace Ruth Njoki in goal with third-choice keeper Alice Wanjiru. JKUAT briefly threatened with a couple of short corners, but the Orange defence marshalled by Terry Juma stood firm.



Omaido got her second of the match and 12th of the season on 41 minutes after finishing of Situma’s short corner. Situma set up two more goals before the final whistle to condemn JKUAT to their second loss of the season.



“We fought well but in the end we lost to a better and talented side who took the chances they created,” JKUAT coach Sammy Oungo said.



In the men's Premier League, Sikh Union Nairobi beat Parklands 5-0. Goals from Wilson Otieno, Allan Iningu, Collins Wanjala, Jaspreet Kalsi and Davis Wanagwe gave the 2012 winners the win.



Daily Nation