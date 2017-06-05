On the final day of the domestic knock-out season, four Mixed Finals matches took place at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre. Following yesterday’s semi-final action, a 3rd/4th play-off and final were held in both the plate and trophy competitions.





First up were the two plate losing semi-finalists, St Albans and Lindum. The latter couldn’t have wished for a better start as they went one up through Sam Temple-Baxter’s early penalty corner. St Albans worked their way back into the tie on 21 minutes thanks to Alexis Hamilton, but two quick fire goals for Lindum meant they had a 3-1 advantage at the break. An early second half goal for St Albans left an exciting finish on the cards, but Lindum re-established their dominance running out 5-2 victors and taking third place.



The plate final was arguably the match of the day between defending champions Sevenoaks and Repton. A penalty shoot-out was required to split the teams after a brilliant 2-2 draw at full-time. Sevenoaks would have been confident of seeing their names engraved to the plate for a second year running as they lead 2-0 at half-time thanks to strikes from Max Denniff and Ali Taylor. However, a spirited Repton didn’t let their heads drop and an early second period field goal from Finley Newton restored the sides confidence. Hannah Davey got the crucial equaliser that took the match to a shoot-out. Repton were 2-1 winners in the nerve clinching finale, with Dom Bennett and Joe Sharp on target. Duncan Parnis finished for Sevenoaks.



It didn’t look like there’d be much to report from match three as the trophy 3rd/4th play-off match between Spencer and Stourport was goalless at half-time. A Daniel Petrie field goal opened the scoring on 41 minutes for Stourport and it remained 1-0 till the dying moments. Two goals in the last three minutes secured the victory for Stourport and meant they left Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre with a bronze medal.



If any match could rival the plate final for match of the day it was the trophy final. Khalsa got off to the perfect start , Scott Angliss putting them a goal in front after only 3 minutes. At the opposite end of the half, Elizabeth Clymer drew Harleston Magpies level with a field goal. Going in to the break it was anyone’s game and remained this way right to the final whistle. With no more goals in the second period the game went to a penalty shoot-out. This time we went as far as sudden death, tied at 2-2, it was time for someone to step up and be a hero. Step forward, Tim Whiteman. The winning goal scored by Harleston Magpies number 11 and thus gifting the Magpies the trophy title.



Results (04.06.2017)

Plate 3rd/4th play-off: St Albans 2-5 Lindum

Plate final: Repton 2-2 Sevenoaks – Repton won penalty shoot-out 2-1

Trophy 3rd/4th play-off: Spencer 0-3 Stourport

Trophy final: Harleston Magpies 1-1 Khalsa – Harleston Magpies won penalty shoot-out 3-2



