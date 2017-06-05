By Mike Haymonds



A GRACE BALSDON double gave Canterbury some consolation for an otherwise disappointing weekend in a 3-1 win over the Russians CSP Krylatskoye at the EuroHockey Club Cup in Holland.





Playing for the third successive season at the quarter-final stage, Canterbury lost 5-0 to UHC Hamburg in their opening game but Balsdon’s penalty goals in the 25th (corner) and 48th (stroke) minutes plus Hannah Grigg’s 52nd -minute strike will see them play against SPV Complutense, from Spain, for fifth place today.



Having reached the Final Four at the third successive attempt, Surbiton women lost 7-1 to the Dutch hosts ‘s-Hertogenbosch in their semi-final with Rio Olympian Hollie Webb scoring a late consolation corner goal. They meet Amsterdam today in the bronze medal match.



In the Euro Hockey League in Antwerp Wimbledon men suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Belgian hosts Dragons in the third place match after an 8-0 semi-final loss to the Dutch Oranje-Rood, who lost 3-2 to Rot Weiss Cologne in the final.



