Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Mazon

Mixed fortunes for Canterbury and Surbiton in EuroHockey Club Cup

Published on Monday, 05 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 38
View Comments

By Mike Haymonds

A GRACE BALSDON double gave Canterbury some consolation for an otherwise disappointing weekend in a 3-1 win over the Russians CSP Krylatskoye at the EuroHockey Club Cup in Holland.



Playing for the third successive season at the quarter-final stage, Canterbury lost 5-0 to UHC Hamburg in their opening game but Balsdon’s penalty goals in the 25th (corner) and 48th (stroke) minutes plus Hannah Grigg’s 52nd -minute strike will see them play against SPV Complutense, from Spain, for fifth place today.

Having reached the Final Four at the third successive attempt, Surbiton women lost 7-1 to the Dutch hosts ‘s-Hertogenbosch in their semi-final with Rio Olympian Hollie Webb scoring a late consolation corner goal.  They meet Amsterdam today in the bronze medal match.

In the Euro Hockey League in Antwerp Wimbledon men suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Belgian hosts Dragons in the third place match after an 8-0 semi-final loss to the Dutch Oranje-Rood, who lost 3-2 to Rot Weiss Cologne in the final.

Daily Express

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.