



Wimbledon’s Euro Hockey League campaign ended with a 3-1 defeat in their Bronze medal match with Belgian side KHC Dragons.





Goals from Alex Hendrickx, Thomas Briels and Robbert Rubens fired the Dragons to victory in Brasschaat with Great Britain and England captain Phil Roper grabbing a consolation goal late on.



It was an impressive EHL campaign for the English side who saw off UHC Hamburg in the last 16 and Mannheimer HC in a dramatic shootout to progress into the final four.



It was Wimbledon who made the brighter start dominating early possession and camping in the Dragons half, but the Belgian side soon fought back to twice test James Bailey in the Wimbledon goal. Then on 11 minutes they got their noses in front through Hendrickx’s ferocious drag flick, a lead they took into the first break.



Dragons kept up their pressure on Wimbledon in the second quarter and were rewarded with a second goal after 20 minutes, Briels deflecting a crash ball past Bailey from close range. Wimbledon responded well though and were unfortunate not to reduce the deficit before half-time.



Both sides largely cancelled each other out in the third quarter which was goalless. KHC Dragons smashed the crossbar before the final break which was the closest either side came to finding the back of the net.



Wimbledon upped their intensity in the final fifteen minutes with Dragons dropping deeper in a bid to preserve their two goal advantage and the English side weren’t able to break through. In a final effort to get back into the game Wimbledon swapped in a kicking back but almost immediately Rubens made it 3-0 passing into an empty net.



In the final minute Wimbledon were able to find the net and give their travelling fans something to cheer as Ben Arnold’s shot was deflected by Roper on the volley.



England Hockey Board Media release