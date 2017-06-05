



KHC Dragons won their fourth EHL medal with a controlled and composed 3-1 win over Wimbledon to the delight of their home crowd at Brasschaat.





Wimbledon started in lively fashion with Simon Mantell producing a number of strong runs while Steven Ebbers created danger down the left with a smart run and cross.



But Dragons punished their indiscretions in the 12th minute. Ben Arnold – who returned to the Wimbledon line-up today having missed the semi-final due to an exam – was shown a green card for delaying a Dragons free. From that free, Dragons upgraded to a corner which Alexander Hendrickx whizzed into the roof of the net.



In the 20th minute, it became 2-0 when Arthur van Doren burst forward. He pushed into the danger zone where Thomas Briels got a touch to the ball and it bounced awkwardly for James Bailey, somehow slipping through his clutches and over the goal line.



Dragons continued to press into the second half with Robbert Rubens having an effort saved from the goalmouth by Henry Weir. Thomas Verheijen and Briels also had close efforts while Jeffrey Thys was also threatening as they penned Wimbledon back.



The English side did have a corner chance but the drag-flick was miscued and Felix Denayer cleared the danger.



And so it remained at 2-0 until deep into the final quarter when Wimbledon went for broke, removing their goalkeeper for an extra outfielder. But they were punished for their risk and Robbert Rubens finished into an empty net to make it 3-0 with three minutes left.



Phil Roper got one back in the final minute for Wimbledon for some respite after a tough weekend for the English side.



EHL BRONZE MEDAL MATCH

KHC Dragons 3 (A Hendrickx, T Briels, R Rubens) Wimbledon 1 (P Roper)



Euro Hockey League media release