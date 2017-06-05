



Rot-Weiss Köln coach André Henning said that winning the EHL was the fulfillment of a long-time dream as the German side claimed the title for the first time with a dramatic 3-2 win over Oranje-Rood.





“It’s just awesome,” he said afterwards. “Ten or 12 years ago when we first heard a few things about the EHL coming in and they were planning something like this; from then it was always my personal dream to be part of it.



“It’s such an honour to be here and to be part of it. It was our biggest goal this year to win it and everyone knows it’s the best competition in the world. We really enjoy playing on this stage.”



Reflecting on the GRAND FINAL, he said that there was not quite the fluidity of their Saturday semi-final win over KHC Dragons when they prevailed 5-3.



But Henning felt their mentality was just right to get through a huge battle, one which saw Oranje-Rood fight back from 2-0 down only for Rot-Weiss to respond in kind with the winning goal 10 minutes from time.



“Yesterday, we played a great match with a lot of vitality and great body language [against KHC Dragons]. Today, both teams were fighting a lot. It was maybe not the best performance; it was very physical.



“In the last quarter, Oranje-Rood was trying so hard to get it level and were so close. But gave it everything to get to fight back and get the result and that’s what the guys did – an awesome team performance.



“Of course, mentality comes into it. Last week [at the German championships], we were not in that focus and had a poor performance. This week, we were very focused and had a lot of fun here! We like playing hockey and we do it because it's fun and I hope that’s what the spectators saw.”



This season has been quite a comeback for the German side. They bowed out of the EHL in 2016 with a thumping defeat to SV Kampong, a devastating dismissal. Henning, though, said that from that defeat, massive lessons were learned that allowed his side to evolve.



“Maybe that was the most important defeat for this team against Kampong, the 5-1. It was tough for us and we changed a lot of things. We put more pressure on teams when before we were more passive. Now, we aim to attack as soon as possible.”



Against Kampong, their corner defence was crucial and it proved against Oranje-Rood as they conceded just once from several set-pieces, charging down Mink van der Weerden’s rockets.



“The guys know what is important to win matches. Maybe that’s the hardest part. [Timur] Oruz got injured on his knee and [Christopher] Rühr got injured on his hand.



“Along with our line-man and the goalkeeper, they all did their jobs really well. If you want to beat teams with awesome players and a flicker like van der Weerden, you have to be world class in defending and we were today.”



At 33, Henning has now already won a series of German championships and the EHL but he says that there is more to come from his side, especially if they keep enjoying playing on the big stage.



“Right now, we will enjoy this and then we look forward to coming back and playing matches like this again.



“It’s great fun; it’s not just about winning but coaching this young team is a very young is a proud moment, seeing the development from last year.



“For me, personally, that is even more worth it than just winning. This team will not stop with just winning today; they will go on and will hopefully come back with another great performance next year.”



Euro Hockey League media release