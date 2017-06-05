



As in the second match, Ireland again had a narrow 3-2 victory over Pakistan in the third hockey test.





Thus the hosts won the 3 match series 2-0.



First test had ended in a 2-2 draw.



At the Lisnagarvey Hockey Club, Ireland led 2-0 at the half time.



Pakistan were able to reduce the margin to the narrowest: 1-2 and 2-3 but were never able to make it even.



Though the 13th ranked Pakistan failed to win a test against the opponents ranked four places higher, but all the three matches were very closely fought.



PHF Media release