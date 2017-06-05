Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Ireland defeats Pakistan 3-2 in third hockey test

Published on Monday, 05 June 2017
As in the second match, Ireland again had a narrow 3-2 victory over Pakistan in the third hockey test.



Thus the hosts won the 3 match series 2-0.

First test had ended in a 2-2 draw.

At the Lisnagarvey Hockey Club, Ireland led 2-0 at the half time.

Pakistan were able to reduce the margin to the narrowest: 1-2 and 2-3 but were never able to make it even.

Though the 13th ranked Pakistan failed to win a test against the opponents ranked four places higher, but all the three matches were very closely fought.

