Mark Murray, Lisnagarvey HC





Photo courtesy of Adrian Boehm



Ireland won the final match in their three game series against Pakistan by the same score line as their Saturday match to wrap up the series 2-0. This was another action packed game played at a breath taking pace in tough conditions with the weather seeming to change every few minutes from bright sunshine to cold and heavy rain.





The first quarter was a frantic affair with chances for both sides but no one was able to break the deadlock in what was a surprisingly open end-to-end tussle. A few minutes into the second quarter the first goal arrived from Al Sothern after an opportunist burst into the circle by Neil Glassey and snap shot that caught the Pakistan keeper by surprise. Ireland were dominant at this stage and were probing the Pakistan defence constantly.



A second Irish goal duly arrived after excellent build-up play down the right hand side by Luke Madeley who advanced to the right baseline and pulled the ball back for Jeremy Duncan to finish smartly. Ireland now had a bit of breathing space and took their 2-0 lead into half-time.



In a similar fashion to the previous game, Pakistan had their best phase during the third quarter and pulled a goal back after a deflection on the twenty five eluded the Irish defence and fell kindly in the circle to Mohammed Butt. Butt had plenty of time time to pick his spot and slotted expertly past the Irish keeper. 2-1 to Ireland and game on.



Pakistan won a series of penalty corners but it was from one of their attacking set-pieces where they were hit with a classic counter punch. Chris Cargo got out well to block the initial shot and freed Sean Murray on the left touchline. Murray fed a 50 yard pass to Sothern who made his way into the circle and cleverly made an angle for himself to slot the ball past the Pakistan keeper. 3-1 to Ireland and Pakistan now had a mountain to climb to try to save the match and the series.



Pakistan did get a lifeline when a quick free was fired into the Irish circle and Ali Shan deflected high into the Irish goal giving the keeper no chance. 3-2 with 5 minutes left. Despite a series of last ditch attacks and a very high Pakistan press, Ireland held on for the victory and series win.



Congratulations also go to Darragh Walsh on his senior Ireland debut.



Ireland 3 – 2 Pakistan



Irish Hockey Association media release