By BRIAN YONGA





Telkom Orange's Jackline Mwangi (second right) is congratulated by her teammates after scoring a goal against JKUAT during their match at City Park Stadium on June 4, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Telkom Orange forwards Jackline Mwangi and Audrey Omaido moved to the top of the scorers chart as the champions maintained a perfect run in Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League.





The duo was on target in Orange’s 6-0 drubbing of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) on Sunday at the City Park Stadium.



The two, who are now on 12 goals apiece, inspired Orange to their eighth successive win of the season which kept them six points clear at the top.



Their scoring form has Orange assistant coach Josephine Ataro bullish about her charges’ chances of claiming a record 20th league crown.



“They complement each other and always create chances for one another. We are lucky to have them in the team and if they can keep up this form, we will definitely capture another title,” Ataro told Nation Sport.



Omaido struck twice as Mwangi, who was last season’s top scorer bagged one. Orange have now scored 50 goals moving to 24 points. They have yet to concede a goal and Ataro is keen on maintaining this feat.



Amira Sailors’ Pauline Naise is third on the scorers list with nine goals. USIU Spartans remain second, six points behind Orange after securing a deserved 2-0 win over Amira at the weekend to enhance their chances of top-two finish.



Last season’s runners-up Strathmore University Scorpions dislodged Amira from third place, after their 3-0 win away to Mombasa Sports Club. The students are on 16 points, two ahead of Amira with JKUAT completing the top five.



In the men’s Premier League, Kenya Police’s lead at the top was cut down to seven points. Second-placed Greensharks beat USIU men’s team 2-1 to move to 23 points. Sharks coach Ben Owaga believes they can still catch the runaway league leaders.



“There are still more matches to play and we just need to be consistent in our games. I am sure Police will drop points and we will be ready to capitalize,” he said.



Kenya Police can regain their 10 point lead with a win against Wazalendo on Wednesday.



Butali Sugar Warriors remain third on 22 points, four behind Wazalendo who occupy fourth place.



The 2012 winners Sikh Union Nairobi, were the highest climbers of the weekend moving four places to settle in fifth place.



Daily Nation