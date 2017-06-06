by Colin Pike





Surbiton in Europe



Surbiton finished fourth and Canterbury sixth at the Women’s EuroHockey Club Cup in Den Bosch at the weekend.





Surbiton beat Spanish club CSV Complutense to reach the semi-finals for the first time in their history, but found both Dutch clubs tough opposition, hosts ‘s-Hertogenbosch winning 7-1 thanks in part to a Maartje Paumen penalty corner masterclass and AH&BC Amsterdam winning 3-1 to pip Surbiton to the bronze medals.



Canterbury lost 5-0 to UHC Hamburg, who had knocked Surbiton out of the quarter-finals last season in Bilthoven, but recovered to beat Russian champions, CSP Krylastskoye 3-1, before losing by the narrowest of margins to Complutense in the fifth place play-off, 3-2 on shuffles after drawing 3-3 in normal time.



On Friday, Surbiton dominated possession in the Den Bosch sun, but struggled to break down the Spanish defence in spite of forcing four penalty corners in the second quarter.



The breakthrough came three minutes after half time when Naomi Evans forced the ball home from close range to give Surbiton the lead.



However, three minutes later Complutense were back on level terms, Spanish international Begoña Garcia scoring with an angled shot from the left of the circle, with the resumption delayed as the Surbiton players asked for clarification why the goal had been allowed.



There was further drama within two minutes of the start of the fourth quarter, Lucia Jimenez and Garcia’s attack culminating in a penalty stroke award. Complutense captain, Lola Riera Zuzuarregui could only blaze the ball past Surbiton goalkeeper Louisa Bray’s left post to ensure that the game stayed level.



With ten minutes to play, it was Olympic heroine Hollie Webb who helped Surbiton make history, finding the backboard from Surbiton’s seventh penalty corner to earn a last four meeting with hosts ‘s-Hertogenbosch.



Surbiton competed well in the first half of the semi-final on Saturday, taking the play to the hosts in the early minutes with the first quarter ending goalless. Surbiton had faced three penalty corners in the first quarter but Surbiton goalkeeper Louisa Bray saved superbly from both Margot van Geffen and Paumen, with Paumen wildly off target from the third.



‘s-Hertogenbosch opened the scoring in the 18th minute, Sian Keil catching the Surbiton defence out before finishing from a one on one encounter with Bray. Four minutes before half time, Surbiton equalised, Webb’s bobbling shot enough to beat home goalkeeper, Josine Koning.



The hosts stepped up a gear in the third quarter, Maartje Krekelaar converting a penalty corner after a Bray save in the 37th minute before Paumen finally found the target a minute later.



Paumen struck again in the 43rd minute with van Geffen scoring on the turn just before the end of the quarter to leave Surbiton trailing 5-1.



Paumen completed her hat-trick in the 49th minute, with Ellie Shahbo having replaced Bray in the Surbiton goal. van Geffen completed the scoring five minutes from time from a penalty corner rebound.



With Amsterdam surprisingly losing a 2-0 lead to UHC Hamburg to draw 2-2 and then lose out on shuffles, Surbiton faced Amsterdam for the bronze medals on Monday.



Again Surbiton started well, but fell behind at the end of the first quarter, Amsterdam’s Julia Muller finding the backboard from the Dutch team’s first penalty corner.



Bray made an excellent glove save from Amsterdam’s captain, Lauren Stam in the 22nd minute, but two minutes later, Stam found the netting just above the backboard from another penalty corner to double the lead.



Webb pulled a goal back from a penalty corner two minutes before the interval, the ball deflected over a prone Anne Veenendaal, but Surbiton’s hopes of a comeback were ended in the 32nd minute when Charlotte Vega restored Amsterdam’s two goal lead.



With Surbiton missing first choice goalkeeper, Sabbie Heesh and defender and penalty corner specialist Giselle Ansley, both due to injury, Surbiton can be proud of the fourth place finish and build on their experience for the 2017-18 tournament.



Meanwhile Canterbury found UHC Hamburg too strong for them in the quarter final on Friday.



Hamburg’s penalty corner routine proved devastating in the first quarter. Charlotte Stapenhorst, who scored five of Hamburg’s six goals last season, opened the scoring in the seventh minute, finding the backboard from the first award of the match.



Five minutes later, Celine Wilde doubled Hamburg’s lead, her shot ending up in the netting above the backboard. Canterbury showed their resilience by keeping Hamburg at bay in a goalless second quarter, before Hamburg scored two quick goals early in the second half, Wilde once more finding the netting from a penalty corner in the 34th minute and Sophie Mayen finishing off an intricate passing move two minutes later.



There was a nasty moment at the end of the third quarter when Canterbury’s Grace Balsdon and Hamburg’s Stapenhorst collided, the German player having to be helped off the pitch.



In the final quarter, Canterbury keeper Helen Fagg saved well from penalty corners, Sarah Kerly posed an attacking threat, with Lizzie Neal and Brett both forcing saves late in the game from substitute goalkeeper, Jessica Kloevekorn. Marie Mävers scored Hamburg’s last goal in the final minute with a spectacular finish at the right of the circle.



Canterbury played CSP Krylatskoye on Sunday, running out 3-1 winners. Grace Balsdon gave Canterbury the lead from a penalty corner in the 25th minute, but Krylatskoye levelled unexpectedly in the 39th minute, Alena Khalmuratova turning in a cross from the left.



Canterbury were awarded a penalty stroke following their third penalty corner, Balsdon calmly converting to score her second goal of the game. With eight minutes to play, Hannah Griggs scored at the left post to earn the Kent club a fifth place playoff with Complutense.

Complutense took an early lead, Claudia Rodriguez scoring from open play in the 4th minute, only for Sarah Kerly to level with a spectacular reverse stick finish ten minutes later.



The second quarter was goalless, but Complutense scored twice in the third quarter to take control, Celia Sanchez-Valverde finding the backboard in the 32nd minute and Rodriguez finishing after Riera Zuzuarregui’s shot rebounded off the crossbar.



Canterbury fought back in the final quarter, Victorine Vankemmel finishing after an attack by Lizzie Neal in the 47th minute and Balsdon converting a penalty corner to set up a shuffle decider.



In the shootout, Kerly shot past the right post, but Helen Fagg saved from Sanchez-Valverde. Balsdon gave Canterbury a 1-0 lead, preserved when Fagg saved from Jiminez. Natasha Del Borello extended Canterbury’s lead to 2-1 before Garcia opened Complutense’s account. Spanish goalkeeper, Ana Calvo swept the ball away from Hayley Turner, allowing Rodriguez to level at 2-2.



Calvo cleared the ball from Mel Clewlow setting up sudden death. Complutense went first, Garcia scoring before Clewlow was thwarted again by Calvo before sending the ball agonizingly past the left post and falling to the ground in frustration as Complutense finished fifth.



EuroHockey Club Champions Cup, Women – ‘s-Hertogenbosch (NED) – 2-5 June 2017



Final Ranking



HC ‘s-Hertogenbosch (NED)

UHC Hamburg (GER)

AHBC Amsterdam (NED)

Surbiton (ENG)

SPV Complutense (ESP)

Canterbury Ladies HC (ENG)

Hermes - Monkstown HC (IRL)

CSP Krylatskoye (RUS)



England Hockey Board Media release