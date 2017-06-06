



Felix Denayer said a bronze medal in Europe can be seen as a huge success for KHC Dragons after a season in which expectations were lower than usual last September.





The side saw a number of big players move away from Belgium with Manu Stockbroekx going to Bloemendaal, Shane O’Donoghue back to Ireland while Louis Rombouts and Matthew Cobbaert went to Club de Campo.



“At the start of the season, we had a few doubts because we have a pretty young team has an average age of 23,” Denayer told the EHL website.



“So to win the Belgian championship and a bronze medal in Europe on our home pitch, it is an awesone finish.



“Of course, we were disappointed not to play the final in front of our home crowd. To win it would have been even more special. But I think its amazing what the club did here, to host the four biggest clubs in Europe.”



Dragons eased to the Belgian regular season title and won their grand final comfortably against Herakles. As such, Denayer said that his side struggled a bit on Saturday to reach the level required to match eventual winners Rot-Weiss Köln but they found their flow against Wimbledon.



“It was a long time since we have played at this level. We had to adapt against Köln; they were that bit more mature than us. In the end, we scored three but we didn’t really control the game.



“Against Wimbledon, we did have that control, we had the ball more and were realistic. It’s a step forward and we have to build on this over the next few years to keep the dream alive.”



Denayer also confirmed in the aftermath of the tournament that he will return to regular training with the Belgian national squad. He had initially taken a step back after Rio to focus on his career but his company has worked out an agreement to pursue both sides of his life.



Euro Hockey League media release