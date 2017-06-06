



The Euro Hockey League (EHL) and Osaka are delighted to announce they have reached agreement and signed a four-year contract that will see Osaka become the official supplier of tournament clothing and marketing partner to the prestigious EHL which is widely regarded as being the leading club competition in the world.





The partnership will see Osaka clothing worn by all tournament officials including the match umpires, volunteers and event staff during the next four seasons of competition.



The EHL is well known for its innovative approach to the game and has been the ‘laboratory’ for a number of experimental rules that have subsequently been adopted by the international game such as the ‘self -pass’ and the four quarters. Osaka, too, are noted as an edgy brand with an eye on style and technical improvements making this partnership an ideal marriage.



As well as providing branded clothing for those working at the EHL events, Osaka will also enjoy sole merchandising rights for supporters apparel which will also bear the EHL logo and showcase Osaka’s own sense of style and fashion.



Speaking about the new partnership, which will be in place for the start of the new season, Chairman of the EHL, Hans Erik Tuijt said: “I am delighted that Osaka has agreed to partner us. As a popular and well regarded hockey brand we already know that we speak the same language and that our event officials and staff will be proud to wear the new clothing.



"The merchandising opportunities that will flow both at our events and online via the EHL website is a new and exciting chance to enhance the EHL brand and I am sure will be well received. It feels good for hockey to be doing business with real hockey people.”



Stephen Butler, the Managing Director of Osaka, is himself a former Irish international and has played in previous editions of the EHL, wearing the colours of the famous Dragons from Brasschaat.



“All of us here at Osaka are excited to be partnering a competition that has proved itself to be forever looking to move the game in a forward and positive direction and we look forward to helping them reach new heights and audiences.



"We are actively engaged in coming up with new ideas to make hockey relevant to young players who may not have been picked up by the traditional club routes. These innovations see us active in areas such as urban street and cage hockey and we look forward to showcasing these to the more traditional EHL fan base. Hockey is a broad church with much to offer at every level of participation.”



The deal has been brokered by EHL’s commercial agents Rahusen Consultants and their CEO, Arjen Rahusen, summed up the new partnership: “Sometimes in this business, you are fortunate to find partners who instinctively share the same vision and values.



"Hockey is in the DNA of Osaka and their desire to move the sport onwards and upwards through innovation and ever improving technologies mirrors those of the EHL. I am sure that our team of elite umpires will be amongst the first to feel the benefits of an Osaka makeover and we all look forward to seeing what they come up with.”



Euro Hockey League media release