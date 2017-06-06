

Photo: www.photosport.nz



Auckland goalkeeper Amelia Gibson has announced her retirement from international hockey.





The 25-year-old played 63 tests during her career after making her debut for the Vantage Black Sticks in 2010.



“It is with sadness that I announce my retirement from international hockey. It’s been a roller coaster ride with plenty of highs and lows from start to finish,” she said.



“I am extremely proud and honoured to have represented the Black Sticks and that is I will cherish forever. I’m grateful to be able to finish on my own terms and look forward to what the future holds beyond hockey.”



Gibson’s place in the National Squad will remain vacant until later in the year.



Hockey New Zealand Media release