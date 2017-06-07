

Beeston Director, David Griffiths and Great Britain star, Adam Dixon. Picture: David Kissman



Adam Dixon will return to Beeston next season following a one-year stint with Rotterdam which culminated in helping the Dutch club return to the EHL and reach the Hoofdklasse final.





Dixon signed for the Bees at the City Ground, home of Nottingham Forest FC, who famously won the European Cup in 1979 and 1980 and was full of praise for both his favourite teams.



"It was fantastic to sign for the Bees at the City Ground,” Dixon said of the move. “I'm a huge Forest fan and signing here is a childhood dream come true! I have had a fantastic season with HC Rotterdam.



“We achieved our target of Euro Hockey League qualification and got so close to winning the championship in the play-off final against Kampong. I'm now looking forward to being back at Beeston with the same aim of Euro Hockey League qualification, and then maybe we can start dreaming about a Nottingham team winning European silverware again.”



Beeston Director, David Griffiths, commented: "We are delighted Adam has come home for the 2017/18 season. He was instrumental in the club’s three premier league titles and our past European campaigns and his year in the Netherlands has added an extra sharpness and a new dimension to his game.



“He's also second in the club’s all-time top goalscorer list (behind me!), and I hope I can watch him beat my record this coming season. He's the best player to sign at the City Ground since 1975 when Brian Clough snared John McGovern, captain of Forest’s European sides.



“We have two fantastic squads for next season, with real depth and a great mix of youth and experience. The hard work starts now. I'd like to thank the many sponsors and benefactors who continue to support us in our domestic and European ambitions, and I urge any other Nottingham business leaders looking to support local sport to get in touch with the club."



Dixon and Beeston’s other England and Great Britain stars Mark Gleghorne, Sam Ward and Ollie Willars are competing at the Hero Hockey World League Semi-Finals in London starting 15 June, where they will hope to lead England’s bid for World Cup qualification.



Euro Hockey League media release