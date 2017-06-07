



Oranje-Rood coach Lucas Judge said the fine margins went against his side this season as the Eindhoven club missed out on silverware in dramatic fashion.





His side missed out on the Hoofdklasse playoffs in the closing few seconds of the Dutch regular season due to a last ditch penalty stroke against SV Kampong.



And their EHL journey came to an end in the runners-up position on Sunday following a 3-2 loss at the hands of Rot-Weiss Köln despite fighting back from 2-0 down and earning a series of last minute penalty corner chances to draw level.



Reflecting on the season, Judge told hockey.nl: "If we had won the EHL, you could say that we have saved the season. But I do not look at it that way. Our whole season did not depend on this game alone.



"I won’t hide from the bare facts. It's true that this season we had no playoffs and have not won the EHL. But we missed the playoffs in the last seconds of the competition and today we lost to a team who have ten guys playing in the national team. That can happen.



“After a sluggish first half of the season, we have made major progress as a team and I find it particularly positive that we have put in two big performances this weekend in a row on the turf.”



Oranje-Rood had the best of the early chances only succumb to a Rot-Weiss sucker punch when Tom Grambusch fired home the German side’s first corner for a 1-0 half-time lead.



Florian Adrians then made it 2-0 a couple of minutes into the second half before the Dutch side produced their fine comeback and looked set fair to push on for victory.



"The boys have done very well to come back from 2-0 to 2-2,” Judge added. “I just do not know why we did not push on after that. The 3-2 goal came out of nowhere.



“For the three corners at the end, I did have the same feeling from our last league game against Kampong. I have twice experienced a nail-biting final stage this season. It is the story of our season."



