Dutch icon plays starring role as HC 's-Hertogenbosch defeat Germany's UHC Hamburg





Den Bosch, 2017 winners of the EuroHockey Club Cup. Credit: EHF / Ady Kerry



Maartje Paumen ended her remarkable time with HC s'Hertogenbosch in style by scoring one and setting up the other as the Dutch side secured a 2-1 win over Germany's UHC Hamburg to claim the EuroHockey Club Cup on home soil.





As she has so often been throughout her illustrious career, Paumen was at the heart of the action and opened the scoring with a trademark penalty corner effort in the 10th minute.



UHC Hamburg hit back thanks to a goal from Eileen Hoffmann, who combined brilliantly with fellow Germany international Janne Müller-Wieland levelled the scores ahead of half time.



The winning goal arrived in the 45th minute, when Pien Sanders earned a penalty corner. Paumen stepped up to the mark and sent a shot towards goal, with Sanders getting the crucial touch to deflect beyond UHC shotstopper Yvonne Frank and spark wild celebrations from the home crowd as Den Bosch held on for victory in what was an exceptionally close final.



Following the contest, tributes were paid to Paumen, who is stepping away from Den Bosch and heading for pastures new in Belgium next season. Paumen - who has won numerous national and European titles with the club - received the Best Player and Top Scorer awards at the event, while UHC's Yvonne Frank was also honoured by being named Best Goalkeeper in what was her final match before retirement from club hockey.



Earlier in the day, Amsterdam H&BC took the bronze medal with a 3-1 win over Surbiton HC of England. Germany international Julia Müller opened the scoring for Amsterdam with an inch perfect shot into the bottom corner from a PC in the 15th minute before team captain Lauren Stam doubled their lead before Great Britain Olympic gold medallist Holly Webb netted for Surbiton just before half time.



The Dutch side re-established their two-goal advantage moments into the third quarter when Charlotte Vega fired home. It proved to be the final goal of the game, with Amsterdam securing the bronze medal.



More information about all of the action from the EuroHockey Club Cup can be found at the links below.



