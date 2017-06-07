Petroleum Sports Promotion Board and Central Reserve Police Force won by huge margins in their respective matches at the 7th Senior National Hockey Championship 2017



Sharad Deep





Action on during 7th Senior National Hockey Championship 2017 in Lucknow on Tuesday.(HT Photo)



Star-studded Petroleum Sports Promotion Board crushed Telengana Hockey 16-0 in a Pool A encounter of the 7th Senior National Hockey Championship 2017 (Men) ‘B’ Division at the Major Dhyanchand stadium on Tuesday.





On a day when there was some respite from the hot and humid conditions, Central Reserve Police Force brushed aside Hockey Andaman and Nicobar 21-1 after taking an 8-0 lead at half time.



Hockey Himachal kicked off the day’s action with a hard fought 3-2 victory over Hockey Andhra Pradesh in Pool B, while in Pool A, Major Port Sports Control Board scored a solitary-goal win against Hockey Rajasthan. Mumtaz Ahmed scored the all-important goal in the 20th minute.



Hockey Coorg too had to struggle a bit before beating Vidarbha Hockey Association 3-2 in a Pool C encounter, before Sports Authority of Gujarat -Hockey Academy notched up an identical win against Hockey Uttarakhand in the same pool.



There was no stopping Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, who showcased superb attacking hockey to score their second consecutive win. Gurjinder Singh and Diwakar Ram shared six goals, while Devindar Walmiki, Sumit, veteran Tushar Khandker and Lalit Upadhyay scored two goals each.



In the match between CRPF and Hockey Andaman and Nicobar, captain Bikash Kujur and Balram Dahiya netted five goals each, while Jayant Tirkey and Wasiullah Khan shared six goals. Surju Sahu scored the consolation goal for Hockey Andaman and Nicobar in the 48th minute.



WEDNESDAY’S FIXTURES



At Major Dhyanchand Stadium (7.30 am): Hockey Maharashtra vs Hockey Rajasthan; 9.00 am: Delhi Hockey vs Central Reserve Police Force; 4.30 pm: Central Industrial Security Force vs Hockey Coorg.



Hindustan Times