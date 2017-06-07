



Scotland men’s hockey team Head Coach, Derek Forsyth, has announced his squad for the World League Semi-Final in London where Scotland will compete for a place at the Hockey World Cup.





The World League Semi-Final will be held in London from 15–25 June 2017 at the London 2012 Olympic legacy venue Lee Valley.



Scotland’s men’s squad defied all the odds to reach the World League Semi-Final, eventually qualifying as the best ranked third-place finisher at World League 2 with a 4-0 win over Wales.



Their first outing will be against India in Pool B on June 15, before taking on The Netherlands, Pakistan and Canada for places in the latter stages of the tournament. Pool A has Argentina, Korea, England, China, and Malaysia drawn together.





Scotland v Switzerland



The Scots are now up against some of the top nations in hockey, but Scotland’s fighting spirit will see them compete with some of the best players on the planet.



As the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, Scotland are the underdogs in London. But with the likes of Alan Forsyth – who recently won the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017 with GB, scoring four goals and voted Man of the Match in the final, as well as Lee Morton and Kenny Bain, the Scots have the potential to upset any odds.



The squad also sees the welcomed return of captain Chris Grassick from a cruciate ligament injury sustained playing for GB a year ago.



Derek Forsyth said, “We’re looking forward to playing in London against some of the best teams in the world. It will be a huge challenge but everyone has worked exceptionally hard to get to this tournament, and the effort from the players over the last few weeks has made selection difficult."





Scotland v Italy



It's a big year for the Scots, the squad will compete in Glasgow at men's EuroHockey Championship II in August. For more information on this tournament, or to buy tickets, click HERE.



Scotland’s squad for the World League semi-final is London:



Wei Adams (Dusseldorf)

Tommy Alexander (Reading)

Russell Anderson (Cannock)

Tim Atkins (Reading)

Kenny Bain (HGC)

Michael Bremner (Klipper)

Gavin Byers (Grove Menzieshill)

Callum Duke (Hillhead)

David Forrester (Edinburgh University)

Alan Forsyth (Surbiton)

David Forsyth (Qui Vive)

Chris Grassick (Surbiton)

Ed Greaves (Loughborough University)

Gordon McIntyre (Wimbledon)

Willie Marshall (Surbiton)

Lee Morton (Reading)

Nick Parkes (Surbiton)

Jamie Wong (Edinburgh University)



Scottish Hockey Union media release